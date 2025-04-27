How did Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Zurich Classic?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry made a strong move up the leaderboard after Round 3 at the Zurich Classic. The duo combined for an impressive 11-under-par 61 at TPC Louisiana to jump into a tie for sixth place.

Playing in the four-ball format, McIlroy and Lowry carded six birdies on the front nine without a single bogey, going out in 30 strokes. Key birdies came early on holes 1, 2, and 5.

The back nine continued the momentum. They picked up birdies on holes 10, 11, 13, 14, and 15. However, the pair ran into trouble at the par-3 17th when Lowry dropped a bogey. McIlroy quickly made up for it, draining a 30-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to finish the round on a high note.

Individually, Rory McIlroy contributed five birdies and an eagle, while Shane Lowry added three birdies and an eagle of his own on the par-5 seventh.

The duo is currently sharing the T6 spot with the teams of Cam Davis and Adam Svensson, and Luke List and Henrik Norlander. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin hold the lead heading into the final round.

When will Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tee up at the final round?

The final round of the 2025 Zurich Classic will be played in the foursome alternate shot format on Sunday. Fans can catch the action live on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET, followed by CBS from 3-6 p.m. ET. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will offer early streaming coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are set to tee off at 1:33 p.m. ET alongside Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo. Here’s the full list of tee times for Sunday’s final round at TPC Louisiana:

Tee No. 1

10:35 a.m. – Kris Ventura/Antoine Rozner, J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell

10:46 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie, Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre

10:57 a.m. – Paul Peterson/Thomas Rosenmueller, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy

11:08 a.m. – Kevin Chappell/Tom Hoge, Kevin Tway/Bud Cauley

11:19 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips, Matteo Manassero/Cristobal Del Solar

11:30 a.m. – Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

11:41 a.m. – Ricky Castillo/William Mouw, Nate Lashley/Hayden Springer

11:58 a.m. – David Skinns/Ben Taylor, Ryan Gerard/Danny Walker

12:09 p.m. – Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett

12:20 p.m. – Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman, Steven Fisk/Tim Widing

12:31 p.m. – Vince Whaley/Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry

12:42 p.m. – David Lipsky/Dylan Wu, Chad Ramey/Justin Lower

12:53 p.m. – Trey Mullinax/Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy

1:11 p.m. – Taylor Dickson/Trace Crowe, Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen

1:22 p.m. – Cam Davis/Adam Svensson, Luke List/Henrik Norlander

1:33 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda/Kevin Velo, Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

1:44 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya, Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard

1:55 p.m. – Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp/Frankie Capan III

