How does Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ TGL’s playoffs seed system work?

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TGL campaign has come to an end as both of their teams have crashed out ahead of the playoffs. While McIlroy's Boston Common lost all of their matches, Woods' Jupiter Links GC has won just one match and won't affect the standings despite one match remaining.

The four teams that have qualified for the first-ever TGL are Los Angeles GC, The Bay GC, Atlanta Drive GC, and New York GC. The final seedings will be decided after the concluding league match on Tuesday, March 4. Atlanta has a statistical chance to grab the second spot but will need a dominant win over Tiger Woods' team on Tuesday.

The playoffs will feature two semifinal matches, with the No. 1 seed team facing the No. 4 seed. The No. 2 seed team will compete against the third seed team in a bracket-style format.

The first semifinal will take place on Monday, March 17, followed by the second one on Tuesday, March 18. The final will be played in a best-of-three format and will take place from March 24 - 26.

Here's a look at the TGL standings:

Los Angeles Golf Club - 9 points (Q)

- 9 points (Q) The Bay Golf Club - 8 points (Q)

- 8 points (Q) Atlanta Drive GC - 6 points (Q)

- 6 points (Q) New York Golf Club - 5 points (Q)

- 5 points (Q) Jupiter Links GC – 2 points (E)

– 2 points (E) Boston Common Golf – 1 point (E)

How did Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods perform in TGL? Results explored

Tiger Woods will be in action in TGL on Tuesday against Atlanta GC (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the TGL results so far:

January 7: The Bay GC beat New York GC (9-2)

January 14: Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1)

January 21: Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0)

January 27: Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common GC (4-3)

February 4: Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common GC (6-2)

February 17: Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-5)

February 17: The Bay GC beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5)

February 17: The Bay GC beat Boston Common GC (5-4)

February 18: New York GC beat Jupiter Links GC (10-3)

February 24: Los Angeles GC beat New York GC (5-4)

February 24: Atlanta Drive GC beat Boston Common GC (6-3)

February 25: The Bay GC beat Jupiter Links GC (6-3)

March 3: Los Angeles GC beat. The Bay GC (5-3)

March 3: New York GC beat Boston Common GC (10-6)

March 4: Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC

