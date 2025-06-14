How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 US Open, Round 3?

Scottie Scheffler had a decent round at the US Open 2025 as he shot an even-par 70 in the third round. Following the third round, he was aggregating at 4-over and was tied for 11th.
On Saturday, June 14, Scheffler entered the Oakmont Country Club at 4-over. He began the round with a bogey but birdied the immediate next hole. He made another birdie on the par-4 6th but closed the front nine with 36 after back-to-back bogeys.
On the back nine, Scottie Scheffler birdied the 12th hole but again bogeyed the 15th hole. However, with the help of a birdie on the 17th, he managed to post an even-par score for the day.
Following the 54-hole play, the World No. 1 golfer was eight strokes off the lead. At the time of writing, J.J. Spaun and Sam Burns held a joint one-shot lead over Adam Scott at Oakmont.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open 2025 (at the time of writing):
- T1. J.J. Spaun: -4 (17)
- T1. Sam Burns: -4 (17)
- 3. Adam Scott: -3 (17)
- 4. Viktor Hovland: -2 (17)
- 5. Carlos Ortiz: E (F)
- T6. Tyrrell Hatton: +1 (F)
- T6. Thriston Lawrence: +1 (F)
- 8. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +2 (F)
- T9. Robert MacIntyre: +3 (F)
- T9. Cameron Young: +3 (F)
- T11. Marc Leishman: +4 (F)
- T11. Chris Gotterup: +4 (F)
- T11. Scottie Scheffler: +4 (F)
- T11. Nick Taylor: +4 (F)
- T11. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +4 (F)
- T11. Max Greyserman: +4 (F)
- T11. Emiliano Grillo: +4 (F)
- T11. Russell Henley: +4 (F)
- T11. Victor Perez: +4 (F)
- T11. Ben Griffin: +4 (F)
Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole performance at the US Open 2025, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole performance at the US Open 2025 during the third round:
- Hole 1, par 4: 5 (+1)
- Hole 2, par 4: 3 (–1)
- Hole 3, par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 4, par 5: 5 (E)
- Hole 5, par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 6, par 3: 2 (–1)
- Hole 7, par 4: 4 (–1)
- Hole 8, par 3: 4 (E)
- Hole 9, par 4: 5 (+1)
- Out: 36 (+1)
- Hole 10, par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 11, par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 12, par 5: 4 (–1)
- Hole 13, par 3: 3 (–1)
- Hole 14, par 4: 4 (–1)
- Hole 15, par 4: 5 (E)
- Hole 16, par 3: 3 (E)
- Hole 17, par 4: 3 (–1)
- Hole 18, par 4: 4 (E)
- In: 34 (–1)
- Total: 70 (E)