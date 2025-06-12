How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open?

Scottie Scheffler had a forgettable start at the US Open 2025 as he shot a 3-over 73 score in the opening round. The World No. 1 picked up just three birdies against a whopping six bogeys amid the challenging Oakmont conditions.

On Thursday, June 12, Scheffler began his week at Oakmont with a par, which was followed by a birdie on the par-4 2nd hole. However, things went south from there on as he bogeyed three of the next four holes. He made a birdie on the 8th hole but then bogeyed the 9th to close the front nine at 2-over.

On the back nine, Scottie Scheffler made just one birdie, which came on the 11th hole, but dropped two shots with bogeys on the 13th and 15th and eventually finished at 3-over 73.

Following the first day's action, the two-time major champion is seven strokes off the lead. He is tied at 49th alongside the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open 2025 after Round 1:

1. J.J. Spaun: -4

2. Thriston Lawrence: -3

T3. Si Woo Kim: -2

T3. Brooks Koepka: -2

T3. Sungjae Im: -2

T6. Ben Griffin: -1

T6. Thomas Detry: -1

T6. Jon Rahm: -1

T6. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -1

T6. James Nicholas: -1

T11. Adam Scott: E

T11. Robert MacIntyre: E

T11. Russell Henley: E

T11. Denny McCarthy: E

T11. Jordan Spieth: E

T11. Collin Morikawa: E

T11. Cameron Young: E

T11. Bud Cauley: E

T11. Ryan McCormick: E

Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1:

Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (Even)

4 (Even) Par 4, Hole 2: 3 (−1)

3 (−1) Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Par 5, Hole 4: 6 (+2)

6 (+2) Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (+2)

4 (+2) Par 3, Hole 6: 4 (+3)

4 (+3) Par 4, Hole 7: 3 (+2)

3 (+2) Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (+2)

3 (+2) Par 4, Hole 9: 5 (+3)

5 (+3) Out: 37 (+2)

37 (+2) Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (+2)

4 (+2) Par 4, Hole 11: 3 (+1)

3 (+1) Par 5, Hole 12: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Par 3, Hole 13: 4 (+2)

4 (+2) Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (+2)

4 (+2) Par 4, Hole 15: 5 (+3)

5 (+3) Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (+3)

3 (+3) Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (+3)

4 (+3) Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (+3)

4 (+3) In: 36 (+1)

36 (+1) Total: 73 (+3)

