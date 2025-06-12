  • home icon
How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 13, 2025 00:23 GMT
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler at the: US Open 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler had a forgettable start at the US Open 2025 as he shot a 3-over 73 score in the opening round. The World No. 1 picked up just three birdies against a whopping six bogeys amid the challenging Oakmont conditions.

On Thursday, June 12, Scheffler began his week at Oakmont with a par, which was followed by a birdie on the par-4 2nd hole. However, things went south from there on as he bogeyed three of the next four holes. He made a birdie on the 8th hole but then bogeyed the 9th to close the front nine at 2-over.

On the back nine, Scottie Scheffler made just one birdie, which came on the 11th hole, but dropped two shots with bogeys on the 13th and 15th and eventually finished at 3-over 73.

Following the first day's action, the two-time major champion is seven strokes off the lead. He is tied at 49th alongside the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open 2025 after Round 1:

  • 1. J.J. Spaun: -4
  • 2. Thriston Lawrence: -3
  • T3. Si Woo Kim: -2
  • T3. Brooks Koepka: -2
  • T3. Sungjae Im: -2
  • T6. Ben Griffin: -1
  • T6. Thomas Detry: -1
  • T6. Jon Rahm: -1
  • T6. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -1
  • T6. James Nicholas: -1
  • T11. Adam Scott: E
  • T11. Robert MacIntyre: E
  • T11. Russell Henley: E
  • T11. Denny McCarthy: E
  • T11. Jordan Spieth: E
  • T11. Collin Morikawa: E
  • T11. Cameron Young: E
  • T11. Bud Cauley: E
  • T11. Ryan McCormick: E
Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1:

  • Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (Even)
  • Par 4, Hole 2: 3 (−1)
  • Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+1)
  • Par 5, Hole 4: 6 (+2)
  • Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (+2)
  • Par 3, Hole 6: 4 (+3)
  • Par 4, Hole 7: 3 (+2)
  • Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (+2)
  • Par 4, Hole 9: 5 (+3)
  • Out: 37 (+2)
  • Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (+2)
  • Par 4, Hole 11: 3 (+1)
  • Par 5, Hole 12: 5 (+1)
  • Par 3, Hole 13: 4 (+2)
  • Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (+2)
  • Par 4, Hole 15: 5 (+3)
  • Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (+3)
  • Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (+3)
  • Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (+3)
  • In: 36 (+1)
  • Total: 73 (+3)
