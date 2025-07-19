How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Open Championship?

Scottie Scheffler carded an impressive 7-under 64 on Friday to take the lead at the 2025 Open Championship. With two rounds completed at Royal Portrush, he sits at 10-under par overall.

Scheffler opened his week with a solid 3-under 68 on Thursday, which included five birdies and two bogeys. In Round 2, he stepped up his game, starting with a birdie on the first hole, and staying steady with pars through the 4th. Then came three consecutive birdies on the 5th, 6th, and 7th, helping him complete the front nine in 32 strokes, 4-under par.

On the back nine, Scottie Scheffler added another birdie at the 10th but dropped a shot with a bogey on the 11th. He finished strong with birdies on the 13th, 16th, and 17th, closing the back nine in 32 strokes, 3-under par.

Scottie Scheffler at The 153rd Open Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Here’s his Round 2 hole-by-hole scorecard:

Out (Front 9): 32 (-4)

Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie

Hole 2 (Par 5): 5 – Par

Hole 3 (Par 3): 3 – Par

Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Hole 5 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie

Hole 6 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie

Hole 7 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie

Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 – Par

In (Back 9): 32 (-3)

Hole 10 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie

Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey

Hole 12 (Par 5): 5 – Par

Hole 13 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie

Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Hole 16 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie

Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie

Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Total: 64 (-7)

This is Scottie Scheffler’s 16th start of the 2025 season. So far, he has three wins, one runner-up finish, and 12 top-10s. After winning the PGA Championship earlier this year for his second career major, he is now chasing the third leg of his Grand Slam at The Open.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off in Round 3 of the Open Championship?

Scottie Scheffler will begin his third round at 10:35 a.m. ET on Saturday. He will tee off alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who sits in second place on the leaderboard, one shot behind Scheffler.

Here’s the full list of tee times and pairings for Round 3 at The Open Championship (all times ET):

4:35 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Corey Conners

Matti Schmid, Corey Conners 4:45 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama

Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama 4:55 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier

Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier 5:05 a.m.: Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson

Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson 5:15 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen

Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen 5:25 a.m.: Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau

Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau 5:35 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence

Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence 5:45 a.m.: Justin Leonard, John Parry

Justin Leonard, John Parry 6:00 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia

Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia 6:10 a.m.: Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari

Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari 6:20 a.m.: Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark

Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark 6:30 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm 6:40 a.m.: JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson

JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson 6:50 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas

Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas 7:00 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth

Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth 7:15 a.m.: Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner

Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner 7:25 a.m.: Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger

Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger 7:35 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester

Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester 7:45 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia

Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia 7:55 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover

Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover 8:05 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas

Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas 8:15 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler

Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler 8:30 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell

Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell 8:40 a.m.: Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele

Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele 8:50 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan

Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan 9:00 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose

Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose 9:10 a.m.: Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:20 a.m.: Sam Burns, Lee Westwood

Sam Burns, Lee Westwood 9:30 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy

Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy 9:45 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Højgaard

Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Højgaard 9:55 a.m.: Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup

Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup 10:05 a.m.: Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

Harris English, Robert MacIntyre 10:15 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard

Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard 10:25 a.m.: Haotong Li, Brian Harman

Haotong Li, Brian Harman 10:35 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

