How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Open Championship?

Scottie Scheffler carded an impressive 7-under 64 on Friday to take the lead at the 2025 Open Championship. With two rounds completed at Royal Portrush, he sits at 10-under par overall.
Scheffler opened his week with a solid 3-under 68 on Thursday, which included five birdies and two bogeys. In Round 2, he stepped up his game, starting with a birdie on the first hole, and staying steady with pars through the 4th. Then came three consecutive birdies on the 5th, 6th, and 7th, helping him complete the front nine in 32 strokes, 4-under par.
On the back nine, Scottie Scheffler added another birdie at the 10th but dropped a shot with a bogey on the 11th. He finished strong with birdies on the 13th, 16th, and 17th, closing the back nine in 32 strokes, 3-under par.
Here’s his Round 2 hole-by-hole scorecard:
Out (Front 9): 32 (-4)
- Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
- Hole 2 (Par 5): 5 – Par
- Hole 3 (Par 3): 3 – Par
- Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 – Par
- Hole 5 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
- Hole 6 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie
- Hole 7 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie
- Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 – Par
- Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 – Par
In (Back 9): 32 (-3)
- Hole 10 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
- Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey
- Hole 12 (Par 5): 5 – Par
- Hole 13 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie
- Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 – Par
- Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 – Par
- Hole 16 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie
- Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
- Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 – Par
Total: 64 (-7)
This is Scottie Scheffler’s 16th start of the 2025 season. So far, he has three wins, one runner-up finish, and 12 top-10s. After winning the PGA Championship earlier this year for his second career major, he is now chasing the third leg of his Grand Slam at The Open.
When will Scottie Scheffler tee off in Round 3 of the Open Championship?
Scottie Scheffler will begin his third round at 10:35 a.m. ET on Saturday. He will tee off alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who sits in second place on the leaderboard, one shot behind Scheffler.
Here’s the full list of tee times and pairings for Round 3 at The Open Championship (all times ET):
- 4:35 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Corey Conners
- 4:45 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama
- 4:55 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Adrien Saddier
- 5:05 a.m.: Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson
- 5:15 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 5:25 a.m.: Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau
- 5:35 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence
- 5:45 a.m.: Justin Leonard, John Parry
- 6:00 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia
- 6:10 a.m.: Jesper Svensson, Francesco Molinari
- 6:20 a.m.: Riki Kawamoto, Wyndham Clark
- 6:30 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm
- 6:40 a.m.: JJ Spaun, Dustin Johnson
- 6:50 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas
- 7:00 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth
- 7:15 a.m.: Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner
- 7:25 a.m.: Romain Langasque, Daniel Berger
- 7:35 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Dean Burmester
- 7:45 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia
- 7:55 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover
- 8:05 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
- 8:15 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Rickie Fowler
- 8:30 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Oliver Lindell
- 8:40 a.m.: Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele
- 8:50 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Matthew Jordan
- 9:00 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose
- 9:10 a.m.: Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:20 a.m.: Sam Burns, Lee Westwood
- 9:30 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy
- 9:45 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Højgaard
- 9:55 a.m.: Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup
- 10:05 a.m.: Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:15 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard
- 10:25 a.m.: Haotong Li, Brian Harman
- 10:35 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler