How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified May 24, 2025 19:07 GMT
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler put together an impressive third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting a 64 to climb into contention heading into the final day. He started with a birdie on the par-5 opening hole, immediately setting a positive tone.

Another birdie followed at the second, and from there, Scheffler settled into a steady rhythm. He made pars on the next few holes before picking up additional birdies at the sixth and ninth, turning in a strong front-nine score.

On the back nine, Scheffler kept the momentum going with birdie on the 10th hole followed by an eagle on the 11th hole, briefly reaching seven under for the day. A bogey at the 12th and 13th slightly interrupted his pace, but he quickly recovered with steady play over the next few holes.

The highlight of his back nine came at the par-3 16th and the par-4 17th holes, where he carded birdies, bouncing back strongly and regaining his position near the top of the leaderboard. He closed the round with a bogey on the 18th hole.

Scheffler’s round was marked by controlled ball-striking, minimal errors, and solid putting, which helped him make the most of his scoring opportunities. The 64 was one of the day's low rounds and positioned him well for a strong finish in the final round.

With a mix of early birdies and a composed closing stretch, Scheffler gave himself a realistic shot at contending for the title at Colonial as the tournament heads into the final round. He currently sits at T10, seven shots off the lead.

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer


