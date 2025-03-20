How does Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 Masters dinner menu compare to past five years’ spread? Jon Rahm and others’ dishes explored

Scottie Scheffler has finally unveiled the menu of his Masters Champions dinner. As the defending champion of the Major, the American golfer will be serving dinner for the Champions at the 2025 Masters. Although the Major will take place in April, on March 19, he revealed the menu of his dinner.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Masters Champions dinner, which will take place on April 8, includes a special Papa Scheff’s Meatball & Ravioli Bites along with Cheeseburger Sliders, Texas Styled Chili, and Wood Fired Cowboy Ribeye or Blackened Redfish in the main course and Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie in the dessert.

His menu is pretty different from the past winners of the tournament. In 2024, Jon Rahm hosted the dinner and included special Spanish food in his menu, and in 2023, Scheffler was the host and he had almost the same menu back then as he had in 2025.

A look into the Masters Champions' dinner menu of the last five years

Here is a quick recap of the Masters' dinner menu of the last five years' winners:

2024 Masters Champions' dinner

Host: Jon Rahm

Rahm has served delicious Spanish dishes for the Masters' winners at the Champions dinner in 2024. He had Tapas y Pintxos, Tortilla de Patatas, Chistorra con Patata, and Ensalada de Txangurro. For the main course, he had two options including Chuleton a la Parrilla and Rodaballo al Pil-Pil and Milhojas de Crema y Nata in the dessert.

2023 Masters Champions' dinner

Host: Scottie Scheffler

Back in 2023, Scheffler had included Cheeseburger Sliders and Firecracker Shrimp on the Masters' dinner menu along with Tortilla Soup. For the main course, he served Texas Ribeye Steak and Blackened Redfish, two options, and the dessert included a Warm Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie.

2022 Masters Champions' dinner

Host: Hideki Matsuyama

Back in 2022, it was Hideki Matsuyama who served the dinner for the champions and the menu included Japanese food. It had sushi, Miyazaki Wagyu, and Japanese Strawberry shortcake on the menu.

2021 Masters Champions' dinner

Host: Dustin Johnson

Johnson served a delicious dinner to his guests at the Champions Dinner in 2021. The menu had Filet Mignon and Miso Marinated Sea Bass in the main course and for the dessert, he had Peach Cobbler and Apple Pie with Vanilla Ice cream.

2020 Masters Champions' dinner

Host: Tiger Woods

Woods also made sure to have a delicious menu for his guests at the Masters dinner. The 2020 Masters dinner menu had Augusta Rolls, steak fajitas, Mexican rice, flour tortillas, and flan and churros in the dessert among with other things.

The Masters Champions dinner is a long-run tradition of the prestigious tournament. It takes place ahead of the tournament every year where the defending champion hosts the dinner. The 2025 Masters will take place from April 10 to 13 and prior to that, Scheffler will host the Champions dinner.

