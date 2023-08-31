How does Scottie Scheffler’s $21,014,342 earnings this year compare to Tiger Woods’ best earning season?

After the wrapup of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler emerged as the top earner of the year, garnering a whopping $21,014,342 on-course prize money competing in 23 events.

While a lot of comparisons have been made between Scheffler and the legendary Tiger Woods, it is noteworthy that in the 2007 season on the Tour, the Woods accumulated $10,867,052 on-course earnings competing in just 16 events.

Also, at that time the prize purse of events was not that high, which would have earned the 15-time Major champion another ten million.

In the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, Scottie Scheffler didn't miss a single cut and won two events. He ended up 21 times in the top 25, which included 17 top-10 finishes as well. The 27-year-old American was also runner-up in two events, the PGA Championship and the BMW Championship.

Comparing Scheffler's 2022 season with Tiger Woods' 2007 season, the latter played 16 events, out of which, he missed no cut and finished 12 times in the top 10.

He also won seven titles that season, including a Major win in the PGA Championship. The 15-time Major champion's worst finish came at the Players Championship where he finished T37 on the leaderboard.

If we compare it with Brooks Koepka's 2023 PGA Championship prize money, it was almost three times what Woods received. Brooks won $3.1 million, meanwhile, Woods won $1.2 million.

So, in the comparison, Scottie Scheffler may have better numbers in terms of earnings, but, Tiger Woods won more events and that clearly makes him more successful than the current World No. 1.

Comparing Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods' lifetime earnings on the PGA Tour

The 47-year-old California-born golfer is a veteran on the leading American Golf tour. In his career spanning close to three decades, he has played in 373 tournaments and won 82 titles, including 15 Major titles, on the Tour, and has accumulated $120,954,766 on-course earnings till now.

Tiger Woods has missed just 35 cuts in his career. He has finished in the top 10 of 199 PGA Tour events. He has finished as a runner-up on 31 occasions and is just three major titles short of Jack Nicklaus to have the most major titles in the history of golf.

While Scottie Scheffler is still a young player on the Tour. He has played 111 events so far and missed just 19 cuts. He has also won six PGA Tour titles, including a major title win at the 2022 Masters Tournament. Overall, in his career till now, he has earned $42,565,229 competing on the PGA Tour.

It is noteworthy that Scheffler may surpass Tiger Woods' record on-course earnings on the PGA Tour, but, winning as many titles as Woods, it would take the 27-year-old golfer a lot of time and consistency.