How do Scottie Scheffler's stats compare to Tiger Woods'? 

Scottie Scheffler's recent dominance in the world of golf has drawn comparisons to Tiger Woods' peak playing era. Scheffler has won four of the last five tournaments on the PGA Tour, and the one tournament that he did not win, he came in second.

Needless to say, Scottie Scheffler is on his way to cementing himself as one of the best golfers in the world. Comparing Scheffler's stats to legendary golfer Tiger Woods shows that he is closer to him than expected.

Scottie Scheffler currently ranks first when it comes to avoiding bogeys, with a bogey rate of just 8.89%. Tiger Woods on the other hand, had a rate of 12.18% while he was at the peak of his play in 2006.

Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods' scoring average during their own peaks is about the same, with the former having a rate of 67.50% and the latter 67.79%. However, Tiger Woods got his first 10 title wins in 76 tournaments, while Scheffler got his in 119 events.

Another stat where Scheffler really stands out is the number of birdies he has made on the PGA Tour, making 31.11% birdies this year alone. In 2006, Woods topped the rankings with a birdie rate of 27.14%.

Tiger Woods won five tournaments in a row on the PGA Tour in 2009, taking victories at the WGC-CA Championship, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Buick Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and BMW Championship.

Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods' record after win at 2024 RBC Heritage and 2024 Masters

After Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 RBC Heritage, he became the first golfer since Tiger Woods to follow up a Major victory with a tournament win. Scheffler ran away with a win at the 2024 Masters on the final day, and did not slow down his momentum at the RBC Heritage.

Speaking via the PGA Tour, Scheffler explained his feelings about winning so many tournaments in such a short time span.

“The level of satisfaction of something like that is pretty high … to keep myself in position and not really give the guys behind me too much hope.”

Scheffler's wins in the last two weeks, however, have been overshadowed by the fact that he will soon be a first-time father. He is getting ready to welcome a child into the world with his wife Meredith.