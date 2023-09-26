“How could you not think that?” - Wyndham Clark reiterates his feelings about him being one of the best golfers

Wyndham Clark made headlines a few days ago when he claimed he thought he was a better player than Rory McIlroy and was waiting for the opportunity to prove it at the upcoming Ryder Cup. This Tuesday, he was not as blunt, but reiterated his opinion.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion was interviewed during his practice session at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Among other things, he addressed his statements from last week and confirmed that he believes he is better than any player. "How could you not think that?" was his reasoning.

This time, however, he added a touch of context about his self-confidence. Speaking to Sky Sports Golf, he added:

"By no means has my career been as good as Rory McIlroy's, I mean, he's one of the best players, and I said that in the interview, that I have tons of respect and I think he's still one of the best players, but, at the same time, I think that I'm better than every player. How could you not think that? And if I don't think that, what am I doing out here?

He further stated:

"It had nothing to do with any sort of arrogance or cockiness, It was more of... just trying to have self belief in myself... Maybe I'll get a slice of humble pie, but, at the same time, I really think I can beat anyone when I'm playing good, and I'm sure anyone out here thinks the same thing."

Wyndham Clark earned a spot on the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup by finishing second on captain Zach Johnson's points list. His wins at the U.S. Open and the Wells Fargo Championship during the season played a major role in this result.

Wyndham Clark's mental training

It is clear that confidence and mental preparation are an important part of Wyndham Clark's training. On the other hand, it has been known for several months that he has been working with one of the best professionals in the field in the United States: Julie Elion.

Elion is a renowned sports psychologist and founder of the Center for Athletic Performance Enhancement. Prior to working with Wyndham Clark, she worked with other golf stars such as Phil Mickelson, Jimmy Walker, and Greg Norman.

The results of the professional relationship between Clark and Elion have been remarkable. The performance and results of the player in the 2022-23 season were significantly better than the rest of his professional career.

Suffice to say that in the five seasons prior to the 2022-23 season, Clark had no wins, nine top-10 finishes, and less than $5 million in earnings.

The 2022-23 season was a different story altogether. He won his first two PGA Tour events, added eight top 10s and tripled his earnings to more than $15.68 million.