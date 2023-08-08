How to watch the 2023 AIG Women's Open: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The 2023 AIG Women's Open is all set to be held between August 10 and 13 at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. Also known as the Women's British Open, the AIG Women's Open is the last major championship of the 2023 LPGA Season.

The talented field of 144 golfers will have Ashleigh Buhai as the defending champion and a prize purse of $7.3 million. For the US, the event will be broadcast on Golf Channel. NBC Sports and Peacock will also feature streaming for the weekend. Sky Sports Golf will also broadcast the tournament.

Below are the timings for the broadcast (ET):

Thursday

6 am - 1 pm USA: Round 1 (Golf Channel)

11 am - 6 pm: Round 1 (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday

6 am - 1 pm USA: Round 2 (Golf Channel)

11 am - 6 pm: Round 2 (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday

7 am - 2 pm USA: Round 3 (Golf Channel)

12 pm - 2 pm USA: Round 3 (NBC)

12 noon - 7 pm: Round 3 (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday

7 am - 12 noon: Final round (Golf Channel)

12 noon - 7 pm: Final Round (Sky Sports Golf)

The AIG Women's Open Radio will also be live, making its debut this year at Walton in collaboration with the members of the No Laying Up podcast. The AIG Women's Open app and BBC Radio will also feature live updates.

Full field for 2023 AIG Women's Open

Here is the full field for the 2023 AIG Women's Open:

Alex, Marina

Alonso, Carmen

An, Narin

Anai, Lala

Anannarukarn, Pajaree

Ashok, Aditi Ashok

Baba, Saki (a)

Boonchant, Jaravee

Borge, Celine

Boutier, Celine

Buhai, Ashleigh

Castren, Matilda

Cheenglab, Trichat

Chien, Peiyun

Choi, Hye-Jin

Chun, In Gee

Ciganda, Carlota

Corpuz, Allisen

Coughlin, Lauren

Dagar, Diksha

Davidson Spilkova, Klara

Davies, Laura

De Roey, Manon

Delacour, Perrine

Dryburgh, Gemma

Duncan, Lindy

Ewart Shadoff, Jodi

Ewing, Ally

Fassi, Maria

Furue, Ayaka

Gainer, Cara

Galitsky, Eila (a)

Grant, Linn

Green, Hannah

Gustavsson, Johanna

Hall, Georgia

Harigae, Mina

Hataoka, Nasa

Heath, Charlotte (a)

Hedwall, Caroline

Henderson, Brooke M

Henseleit, Esther

Herbin, Celine

Hewson, Alice

Horder, Chiara (a)

Huang, Ting-Hsuan (a)

Hull, Charley

Humphreys, Lily May

Iturrioz, Nuria

Iwai, Akie

Iwai, Chisato

Ji, Eun-Hee

Jutanugarn, Ariya

Jutanugarn, Moriya

Kang, Danielle

Katsu, Minami

Khang, Megan

Kim, A Lim

Kim, Grace

Kim, Hyo-Joo

Kim, In-Kyung

Kim, Sei Young

Kimura, Ayako

Knight, Cheyenne

Ko, Jin Young

Ko, Lydia

Koerstz Madsen, Nanna

Koivisto, Tiia

Korda, Nelly

Kupcho, Jennifer

Kyriacou, Stephanie

Lee, Alison

Lee, Andrea

Lee, Minjee

Lee6, Jeongeun

Lewis, Stacy

Lin, Xi Yu

Liu, Yan

Liu, Yu

Lopez Ramirez, Julia (a)

Lopez, Gaby

MacLaren, Meghan

Maguire, Leona

Matthew, Catriona

Meadow, Stephanie

Metraux, Morgane

Napoleaova, Kristyna

Noja, Chiara

Nordqvist, Anna

O’Toole, Ryann

Pace, Lee-Anne

Pettersson, Lisa

Reid, Mel

Reto, Paula

Rossi, Valentina (a)

Roussin, Pauline

Ryu, Hae Ran

Sagstrom, Madelene

Salas, Lizette

Saso, Yuka

Schmelzel, Sarah

Schmidt, Patricia Isabel

Shibuno, Hinako

Shin, Jenny

Shin, Jiyai

Simmermacher, Magdalena

Stanford, Angela

Stark, Maja

Strom, Linnea

Tardy, Bailey

Tavatanakit, Patty

Thitikul, Atthaya

Thompson, Lexi

Trivino, Ana Pelaez

Valenzuela, Albane

Vu, Lilia

Weaver-Wright, Lindsey

Yamashita, Miyu

Yang, Amy

Yin, Angel

Yin, Ruoning

Yoshida, Yuri

Young, Liz

Zhang, Rose