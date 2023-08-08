How to watch the 2023 AIG Women's Open: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The 2023 AIG Women's Open is all set to be held between August 10 and 13 at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. Also known as the Women's British Open, the AIG Women's Open is the last major championship of the 2023 LPGA Season.
The talented field of 144 golfers will have Ashleigh Buhai as the defending champion and a prize purse of $7.3 million. For the US, the event will be broadcast on Golf Channel. NBC Sports and Peacock will also feature streaming for the weekend. Sky Sports Golf will also broadcast the tournament.
Below are the timings for the broadcast (ET):
Thursday
- 6 am - 1 pm USA: Round 1 (Golf Channel)
- 11 am - 6 pm: Round 1 (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday
- 6 am - 1 pm USA: Round 2 (Golf Channel)
- 11 am - 6 pm: Round 2 (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday
- 7 am - 2 pm USA: Round 3 (Golf Channel)
- 12 pm - 2 pm USA: Round 3 (NBC)
- 12 noon - 7 pm: Round 3 (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday
- 7 am - 12 noon: Final round (Golf Channel)
- 12 noon - 7 pm: Final Round (Sky Sports Golf)
The AIG Women's Open Radio will also be live, making its debut this year at Walton in collaboration with the members of the No Laying Up podcast. The AIG Women's Open app and BBC Radio will also feature live updates.
Full field for 2023 AIG Women's Open
Here is the full field for the 2023 AIG Women's Open:
- Alex, Marina
- Alonso, Carmen
- An, Narin
- Anai, Lala
- Anannarukarn, Pajaree
- Ashok, Aditi Ashok
- Baba, Saki (a)
- Boonchant, Jaravee
- Borge, Celine
- Boutier, Celine
- Buhai, Ashleigh
- Castren, Matilda
- Cheenglab, Trichat
- Chien, Peiyun
- Choi, Hye-Jin
- Chun, In Gee
- Ciganda, Carlota
- Corpuz, Allisen
- Coughlin, Lauren
- Dagar, Diksha
- Davidson Spilkova, Klara
- Davies, Laura
- De Roey, Manon
- Delacour, Perrine
- Dryburgh, Gemma
- Duncan, Lindy
- Ewart Shadoff, Jodi
- Ewing, Ally
- Fassi, Maria
- Furue, Ayaka
- Gainer, Cara
- Galitsky, Eila (a)
- Grant, Linn
- Green, Hannah
- Gustavsson, Johanna
- Hall, Georgia
- Harigae, Mina
- Hataoka, Nasa
- Heath, Charlotte (a)
- Hedwall, Caroline
- Henderson, Brooke M
- Henseleit, Esther
- Herbin, Celine
- Hewson, Alice
- Horder, Chiara (a)
- Huang, Ting-Hsuan (a)
- Hull, Charley
- Humphreys, Lily May
- Iturrioz, Nuria
- Iwai, Akie
- Iwai, Chisato
- Ji, Eun-Hee
- Jutanugarn, Ariya
- Jutanugarn, Moriya
- Kang, Danielle
- Katsu, Minami
- Khang, Megan
- Kim, A Lim
- Kim, Grace
- Kim, Hyo-Joo
- Kim, In-Kyung
- Kim, Sei Young
- Kimura, Ayako
- Knight, Cheyenne
- Ko, Jin Young
- Ko, Lydia
- Koerstz Madsen, Nanna
- Koivisto, Tiia
- Korda, Nelly
- Kupcho, Jennifer
- Kyriacou, Stephanie
- Lee, Alison
- Lee, Andrea
- Lee, Minjee
- Lee6, Jeongeun
- Lewis, Stacy
- Lin, Xi Yu
- Liu, Yan
- Liu, Yu
- Lopez Ramirez, Julia (a)
- Lopez, Gaby
- MacLaren, Meghan
- Maguire, Leona
- Matthew, Catriona
- Meadow, Stephanie
- Metraux, Morgane
- Napoleaova, Kristyna
- Noja, Chiara
- Nordqvist, Anna
- O’Toole, Ryann
- Pace, Lee-Anne
- Pettersson, Lisa
- Reid, Mel
- Reto, Paula
- Rossi, Valentina (a)
- Roussin, Pauline
- Ryu, Hae Ran
- Sagstrom, Madelene
- Salas, Lizette
- Saso, Yuka
- Schmelzel, Sarah
- Schmidt, Patricia Isabel
- Shibuno, Hinako
- Shin, Jenny
- Shin, Jiyai
- Simmermacher, Magdalena
- Stanford, Angela
- Stark, Maja
- Strom, Linnea
- Tardy, Bailey
- Tavatanakit, Patty
- Thitikul, Atthaya
- Thompson, Lexi
- Trivino, Ana Pelaez
- Valenzuela, Albane
- Vu, Lilia
- Weaver-Wright, Lindsey
- Yamashita, Miyu
- Yang, Amy
- Yin, Angel
- Yin, Ruoning
- Yoshida, Yuri
- Young, Liz
- Zhang, Rose