How to watch the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is set to return to Korea on October 19th. This event marks the beginning of the Asian Fall Swing at the LPGA Tour. Here is how you can catch all the action without missing out on any.

NBC has secured telecast rights for the event. It is live-streamed on NBC Golf, Peacock, and JTBC Golf. The other digital partners are NBC Sports App and golfchannel.com. Below is the streaming schedule for each of the days.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

R1 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. – Peacock/International

Thursday, Oct. 19

R1 (Tape Delay): 5-8 p.m. – GOLF Channel

R2 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. – Peacock/International

Friday, Oct. 20

R2 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. – GOLF Channel

R3 (Live): 11 p.m. – 3 a.m – Peacock/International

Saturday, Oct. 21

R3 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. – GOLF Channel

R4 (Live):11 p.m. – 3 a.m. – Peacock/International

Sunday, Oct. 22

R4 (Tape Delay): 5:30-8:30 p.m. – GOLF Channel

2023 BMW Ladies Championship: Prize money, past winners and more

Lydia Ko after winning the BMW Ladies Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship will have 78 players competing in 72-hole play format. The winner will receive a grand prize of $330,000; the total prize pool is $2,200,000.

Cho Yoon-ji secured her victory in the tournament's inaugural edition. Lydia Ko claimed the prestigious title last year by scoring an impressive 65 in the final round.

It was an exceptional event in the LPGA Tour as it gathered around 81,675 fans to witness Lydia Ko’s triumphant win last year when she lifted the trophy. Being held in Korea, it naturally grabs the audience's attention from the East Asian Countries.

This tournament has been a part of the LPGA Tour since 2019 and was hosted at LPGA International Busan. This year, the Seowon Valley Country Club in Goju is hosting the event for the first time, adding 86 new bunkers.

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship will be live-streamed from October 19th to 22nd. Seowon Valley Country Club in Korea is all set to stage the much-awaited tournament of the year.