How to watch 2023 Fortinet Championship: TV schedule, streaming and more

The Fortinet Championship is the upcoming PGA Tour event that will be played at the Silverado Resort and the Spa-North Course. The competition will commence from 14 September, 2023 and will boast a massive prize purse of $8.4 million. The championship is very important as it will be the last event before the much-awaited Ryder Cup at the end of the month.

The championship will be streamed exclusively in USA as it's a PGA Tour event. However, regular updates about the event will be available on the PGA Tour website. Aditionally, viewers can also watch the complete event on Fubo TV provided they get a subscription or register for the limited free trial on the website.

Another streaming option for viewers is Peacock TV that essentially streams all major PGA Tour events. On the other hand, Golf Channel has the broadcasting rights for golf and the TV schedule for the Fortinet Championship is as follows:

Date Time Channel Thursday, 14th September 6:00 - 9:00PM Golf Channel/Peacock Friday, 15th September 6:00 - 9:00PM Golf Channel/Peacock Saturday, 16th September 6:00 - 9:00PM Golf Channel/Peacock Sunday, 17th September 6:00 - 9:00PM Golf Channel/Peacock

American golfer Max Home is the current defending champion of the event and will be back to defend his title on Thursday. Comparatively, the lineup for this event isn't that strong, however, Homa will still face stiff competition from aspiring golfers looking for victory.

Justin Thomas will be looking to salvage his season at the Fortinet Championship

The Fortinet Championship can serve as a great opportunity for Justin Thomas to improve his form and turn around his season amidst massive criticism. His Ryder Cup selection was under great scrutiny as the 2-time Major winner is coming off the worst season of his career.

He finished 71st in the FedEx Cup rankings and had his first winless season since joining the tour 2015. Aditionally, the odds are not on his side as Max Homa is the clear favourite to defend his title at the championship. The competition between Homa and Thomas will be highly exhilarating as both the golfers have a point to prove.

Statistically, Max Homa holds much better odds with +750 while Justin Thomas is the second favourite to win with odds of +1200. However, recent trends suggest that an underdog could snatch victory from the favourites at the Fortinet Championship.