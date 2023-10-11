The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open is set to take place from October 12 to 15 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the third event of the PGA Tour FedEx fall season.
The Shriner Children's Open will be telecast on the Golf Channel on all four days. The telecast will begin on Thursday, October 12, at 5 pm ET.
Here's the TV schedule for the Shriners Children Open 2023:
Thursday, October 12
Round 1: 5-8 pm ET (Golf Channel)
Friday, October 13
Round 3: 5-8 pm ET (Golf Channel)
Saturday, October 14
Round 4: 5-8 pm (Golf Channel)
Sunday, October 15
Round 4: 5-8 pm (Golf Channel)
Streaming: Fans can also stream the tournament on the Peacock channel and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. PGA Tour Live will broadcast marquee groups, featured groups, and featured holes in addition to the main feed.
Radio: PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio will provide radio streaming of the event. Radio streaming will begin at 2 pm on Thursday and Friday and at 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The Shriners Children's Open field details explored
The Shriners Children's Open has several prominent names, such as Si Woo Kim, reigning champion Tom Kim, and emerging star Ludvig Aberg, competing for the purse size of $8.4 million. LPGA star Lexi Thompson has also earned an exemption from the Las Vegas event.
Here's the complete field for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open:
- Patrick Rodgers
- Zecheng Dou
- MJ Daffue
- Ryan Moore
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Russell Knox
- James Hahn
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Chez Reavie
- Jim Herman
- Tyler Duncan
- Lucas Herbert
- Robert Streb
- Andrew Landry
- Emiliano Grillo
- Nico Echavarria
- Chad Ramey
- Richy Werenski
- Lanto Griffin
- Brandt Snedeker
- Nate Lashley
- C.T. Pan
- Peter Malnati
- Jimmy Walker
- Brian Stuard
- Ben Martin
- Ludvig Aberg
- Carl Yuan
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Augusto Núñez
- Brandon Matthews
- Isaiah Salinda
- Patton Kizzire
- Jason Dufner
- Callum Tarren
- Adam Long
- Beau Hossler
- Will Gordon
- Kevin Tway
- Sam Stevens
- Vince Whaley
- Luke List
- Nick Taylor
- Tom Kim
- Vincent Norrman
- Tom Hoge
- Adam Schenk
- Erik van Rooyen
- Cameron Champ
- Martin Laird
- Henrik Norlander
- Hayden Buckley
- Tyson Alexander
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Yu
- Matt NeSmith
- Andrew Novak
- Max McGreevy
- Kevin Roy
- Trevor Werbylo
- Lexi Thompson
- Scott Harrington
- Brent Grant
- Tim Widing
- Robby Shelton
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ben Griffin
- Austin Smotherman
- Justin Suh
- Taylor Montgomery
- Harry Hall
- Akshay Bhatia
- J.T. Poston
- Eric Cole
- Si Woo Kim
- Cam Davis
- Scott Stallings
- Nick Hardy
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Putnam
- Charley Hoffman
- Zac Blair
- Alex Smalley
- Chesson Hadley
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ben Taylor
- Sam Ryder
- David Lipsky
- Davis Thompson
- Austin Cook
- Tommy Gainey
- Matthias Schwab
- Trevor Cone
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vijay Srinivasan
- Scott Piercy
- Alex Noren
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Streelman
- Carson Young
- Paul Haley II
- Nick Watney
- Doc Redman
- Greyson Sigg
- Matt Wallace
- K.H. Lee
- J.J. Spaun
- Garrick Higgo
- Stewart Cink
- Joel Dahmen
- Davis Riley
- Ryan Brehm
- Webb Simpson
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Armour
- Kramer Hickok
- Ryan Palmer
- Adam Hadwin
- Justin Lower
- Troy Merritt
- Kelly Kraft
- Matti Schmid
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Tano Goya
- Yuxin Lin
- Michael Gligic
- Peter Kuest
- Craig Hocknull