The 2023 Shriners Children’s Open is set to take place from October 12 to 15 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the third event of the PGA Tour FedEx fall season.

The Shriner Children's Open will be telecast on the Golf Channel on all four days. The telecast will begin on Thursday, October 12, at 5 pm ET.

Here's the TV schedule for the Shriners Children Open 2023:

Thursday, October 12

Round 1: 5-8 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, October 13

Round 3: 5-8 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, October 14

Round 4: 5-8 pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, October 15

Round 4: 5-8 pm (Golf Channel)

Streaming: Fans can also stream the tournament on the Peacock channel and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. PGA Tour Live will broadcast marquee groups, featured groups, and featured holes in addition to the main feed.

Radio: PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio will provide radio streaming of the event. Radio streaming will begin at 2 pm on Thursday and Friday and at 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Shriners Children's Open field details explored

The Shriners Children's Open has several prominent names, such as Si Woo Kim, reigning champion Tom Kim, and emerging star Ludvig Aberg, competing for the purse size of $8.4 million. LPGA star Lexi Thompson has also earned an exemption from the Las Vegas event.

Here's the complete field for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open:

Patrick Rodgers

Zecheng Dou

MJ Daffue

Ryan Moore

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Russell Knox

James Hahn

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Chez Reavie

Jim Herman

Tyler Duncan

Lucas Herbert

Robert Streb

Andrew Landry

Emiliano Grillo

Nico Echavarria

Chad Ramey

Richy Werenski

Lanto Griffin

Brandt Snedeker

Nate Lashley

C.T. Pan

Peter Malnati

Jimmy Walker

Brian Stuard

Ben Martin

Ludvig Aberg

Carl Yuan

Nicolai Hojgaard

Augusto Núñez

Brandon Matthews

Isaiah Salinda

Patton Kizzire

Jason Dufner

Callum Tarren

Adam Long

Beau Hossler

Will Gordon

Kevin Tway

Sam Stevens

Vince Whaley

Luke List

Nick Taylor

Tom Kim

Vincent Norrman

Tom Hoge

Adam Schenk

Erik van Rooyen

Cameron Champ

Martin Laird

Henrik Norlander

Hayden Buckley

Tyson Alexander

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kevin Yu

Matt NeSmith

Andrew Novak

Max McGreevy

Kevin Roy

Trevor Werbylo

Lexi Thompson

Scott Harrington

Brent Grant

Tim Widing

Robby Shelton

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Joseph Bramlett

Ben Griffin

Austin Smotherman

Justin Suh

Taylor Montgomery

Harry Hall

Akshay Bhatia

J.T. Poston

Eric Cole

Si Woo Kim

Cam Davis

Scott Stallings

Nick Hardy

Adam Svensson

Andrew Putnam

Charley Hoffman

Zac Blair

Alex Smalley

Chesson Hadley

Taylor Pendrith

Ben Taylor

Sam Ryder

David Lipsky

Davis Thompson

Austin Cook

Tommy Gainey

Matthias Schwab

Trevor Cone

Kyle Westmoreland

Vijay Srinivasan

Scott Piercy

Alex Noren

Doug Ghim

Kevin Streelman

Carson Young

Paul Haley II

Nick Watney

Doc Redman

Greyson Sigg

Matt Wallace

K.H. Lee

J.J. Spaun

Garrick Higgo

Stewart Cink

Joel Dahmen

Davis Riley

Ryan Brehm

Webb Simpson

Dylan Frittelli

Ryan Armour

Kramer Hickok

Ryan Palmer

Adam Hadwin

Justin Lower

Troy Merritt

Kelly Kraft

Matti Schmid

Nicholas Lindheim

Tano Goya

Yuxin Lin

Michael Gligic

Peter Kuest

Craig Hocknull