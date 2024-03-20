How to watch 2024 Valspar Championship: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The PGA Tour now heads to Palm Harbor, Florida, for the 2024 Valspar Championship, the final stop of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing this season. The event will commence on Thursday, March 21, at the Copperhead Course of Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club.

Most of the top-ranked players have skipped the Valspar Championship, given that it is being played a week after the Players Championship. Despite this, the Copperhead Course's field this week will still include ten of the top 50 players in the OWGR.

The Golf Channel will telecast the Valspar Championship live on all four days, with NBC taking over in the evening session during the weekend.

Here is the complete TV schedule for the 2024 Valspar Championship:

Thursday, March 21

Round 1:

2-6 pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 22

Round 2:

2-6 pm: (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 23

Round 3:

1-3 pm (Golf Channel)

3-6 pm (NBC)

Sunday, March 24

Round 4:

1-3 pm (Golf Channel)

3-6 pm (NBC)

Streaming details

ESPN+ and Peacock will provide the online streaming. While Peacock will provide the simulcast of the Golf Channel and NBC, ESPN+ will also stream the early coverage and featured group coverage.

ESPN+ will start the early coverage at 7:30 am ET on the first two days and at 7:45 a.m. ET on the weekends.

Radio

Fans can also enjoy the radio coverage of the Valspar Championship on SiriusXM and free of charge at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio. Here's the schedule for the radio coverage:

Thursday-Friday: 12-6 pm ET

Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 pm ET

Tee time details for the first round of the 2024 Valspar Championship explored

Here are the tee time details for the 2024 Valspar Championship, Round 1 (All times in ET):

1st tee:

7:35 am: Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, and Ben Griffin

7:46 am: Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, and Scott Gutschewski

7:57 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall

8:08 am: Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, and Webb Simpson

8:19 am: Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, and Francesco Molinari

8:30 am: Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, and Scott Stallings

8:41 am: Camilo Villegas, Adam; Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

8:52 am: Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

9:03 am: Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

9:14 am: Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

9:25 am: Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9:36 am: Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

9:47 am: David S. Bradshaw, Greg Koch

12:50 pm: Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

1:01 pm: Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

1:12 pm: Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

1:23 pm: Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

1:34 pm: Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

1:45 pm: Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

1:56 pm: J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

2:07 pm: Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

2:18 pm: Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

2:29 pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

2:40 pm: Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.

2:51 pm: Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

3:02 pm: Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

10th tee:

7:40 am: Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

7:51 am: Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

8:02 am: Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, and Eric Cole

8:13 am: Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

8:24 am: Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, and Cameron Young

8:35 am: Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

8:46 am: Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, and Cameron Cham

8:57 am: Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, and Davis Thompson

9:08 am: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, and Ben Kohles

9:19 am: Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

9:30 am: Victor Perez, Chan Kim, and Jorge Campillo

9:41 am: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, and Fred Biondi

9:52 am: Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, and Evan Harmeling

12:45 pm: Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

12:56 pm: Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

1:07 pm: Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

1:18 pm: Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Kisner

1:29 pm: Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, and Ryan Brehm

1:40 pm: Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee, Aaron Wise

1:51 pm: Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, and Andrew Putnam

2:02 pm: Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, and Andrew Novak

2:13 pm: Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

2:24 pm: David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, and Wilson Furr

2:35 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

2:46 pm: Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, and Patrick Fishburn

2:57 pm: Parl Barjon, Parker Coody, and Nick Gabrelci