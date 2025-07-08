How to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 edition of LIV Golf Andalucia is set to take place from July 11 to 13 at the renowned Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. The tournament will follow LIV Golf’s standard format: 54 holes played over three rounds, with no cuts and all 54 players competing individually and as part of teams. The total prize purse stands at $25 million, with $20 million allocated to the individual competition and $5 million to the team contest.

The individual champion will take home $4 million, while the winning team will earn $3 million, consistent with the structure used throughout the LIV Golf League.

LIV Golf Andalucia was first introduced in 2023 and quickly became one of the highlights on the LIV calendar. Talor Gooch won the inaugural tournament, while Spanish star Sergio Garcia captured the title in 2024.

Fans can expect coverage on Fox Sports and The CW in the United States, both of which have established broadcast partnerships with LIV Golf.

For online streaming, LIV Golf Plus, the league’s official streaming platform—will provide live and on-demand access to all three rounds. Additional streaming options, including simulcasts and region-specific services, are expected to be announced closer to the tournament.

Fans worldwide will have the opportunity to follow every round from Valderrama, as some of the world’s most notable golfers compete for individual glory and valuable team points in one of Europe’s most iconic venues.

Where is the LIV Golf Andalucia being played?

Real Club Valderrama, one of Europe’s most prestigious golf venues, returns as host of the LIV Golf Andalucia for the third consecutive year. Originally laid out in 1974 by renowned course designer Robert Trent Jones Sr., the course has a rich history and is known for its challenging yet scenic design.

In last year’s event, Sergio García led Fireballs GC to a thrilling comeback victory at Valderrama, and the Spanish contingent will be aiming to replicate that success on home soil in 2025.

The course layout for the LIV Golf Andalucia features a variety of holes that test different aspects of the game. Notably, four par 4s measure under 400 yards, offering potential birdie opportunities. The longest par 3 stretches to 225 yards, while the lengthiest par 4 plays at 490 yards. The longest par 5 on the course is 564 yards, demanding power and precision from the field.

As per LIV Golf’s format, the event will feature 54 players across three rounds, competing both individually and in teams. Thirteen four-man teams and two individual wild cards make up the field.

Sergio García headlines the Spanish participants and is joined by Fireballs teammates David Puig and Josele Ballester. Another major name is Jon Rahm, captain of Legion XIII, who returns to Valderrama after capturing the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship.

