How to watch the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis? TV, streaming and more explored

LIV Golf Indianapolis is set to deliver plenty of on-course drama, and fans will have no shortage of ways to catch every moment. For the 2025 season, the entire LIV Golf schedule is broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks, giving U.S. audiences extensive access to the action.

Most tournament coverage will air on FOX or FS1, with additional rounds shown on FS2 and the FOX Business Network. Over the course of the year, viewers can expect nearly 210 hours of live play across these channels. LIV Golf Indianapolis is part of this lineup, showcasing some of the sport’s biggest names battling it out in real time.

Those who prefer streaming have multiple options as well. The FOX Sports App and FoxSports.com will carry live feeds, making it easy to follow the competition from a phone, tablet or computer. Subscribers to LIV Golf+ can also stream the event, offering another way to watch from anywhere without missing a shot.

Coverage of the LIV Golf Indianapolis event will be spread across FOX, FS2, FoxSports.com and the FOX Sports App, giving fans the flexibility to tune in whether they’re watching on cable or online. Highlights, key moments and leaderboard updates will also be available across FOX Sports platforms, ensuring that even viewers who miss full rounds can still keep up with the tournament’s pivotal moments.

With such comprehensive coverage, golf enthusiasts will have front-row access to every drive, approach and putt as the Indianapolis event unfolds.

Where is LIV Golf Indianapolis being played?

From August 15 to 17, The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana, will host the season-ending LIV Golf Individual Championship. The course offers a dramatic and demanding backdrop for one of the league’s most significant events.

The late Pete Dye, the visionary designer responsible for TPC Sawgrass and other renowned venues, crafted the layout. True to Dye’s style, Chatham Hills presents a mix of visual appeal and strategic complexity.

Players will encounter risk-reward opportunities off the tee, exacting approach shots, and putting surfaces that punish even slight errors. The 18th hole, a challenging closer, is expected to play a pivotal role in deciding the title.

This is Chatham Hills’ first appearance on the LIV Golf schedule, and it comes at a defining moment. Over three rounds, 54 competitors will battle for one of the tour’s most prestigious individual honors.

The LIV Golf Indianapolis lineup is loaded with talent, including Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and the much-awaited return of Anthony Kim. Rahm and Joaquin Niemann remain locked in a close race for the top ranking, while DeChambeau holds third place with a $4 million bonus on the line.

