How to watch the 2025 LIV Golf UK? TV, streaming, and more explored

LIV Golf League concludes its European leg with a stop at JCB Golf & Country Club, with the LIV Golf UK following its recent event in Andalucía and the conclusion of the Open Championship. UK viewers can follow the full tournament through several streaming options and scheduled broadcasts.

Ad

LIV Golf events are available to stream in the UK via LIV Golf Plus, the league’s official streaming platform. The service provides free access to all rounds and features live coverage, highlights, and replays. Fans can access LIV Golf Plus through its mobile app or by visiting the official website. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and supports casting to larger screens.

In addition, the LIV Golf YouTube channel will carry live streams of the tournament, offering a free and accessible way to follow the action in real time. Both platforms typically begin coverage with the shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. BST on all three days of competition.

Ad

Trending

LIV Golf has not been assigned a dedicated TV broadcast partner in the UK, so live streaming remains the primary method of viewing. Users are advised to check the LIV Golf website for any regional broadcast updates or changes in availability.

Here’s the full LIV Golf UK in JCB:

Friday, July 25 – 1:15 p.m. BST

Saturday, July 26 – 1:15 p.m. BST

Sunday, July 27 – 1:15 p.m. BST

All coverage is available live on LIV Golf Plus and YouTube.

Ad

LIV Golf UK has a mega prize for the fans

LIV Golf fans attending the LIV Golf UK event at JCB Golf & Country Club this week will notice a new leaderboard, but not just on the course. Off the course, fans can take part in a fresh competition called the Mega Prize Weekend, a feature introduced as part of the LIV X platform. This special competition is available only during tournament weekends and includes select events moving forward.

Ad

Throughout the three tournament days, fans can earn points by participating in any interactive game available through LIV X. Games such as Score Predictor, Treasure Hunt, and Game Center are included in the promotion. Anyone who accumulates 100 points or more will automatically be entered into a prize draw for a themed VIP experience, tailored to each event’s host location.

For the LIV Golf UK event, the winner of the draw will receive a luxury London experience. The package includes return flights (if traveling internationally), premium hotel accommodation, dining and entertainment, and a round of golf at the JCB Golf & Country Club.

To enter, participants must register with LIV X via the app or website, or use QR codes available on-site. Once signed in, they can begin playing any eligible game. Reaching the 100-point mark grants automatic entry into the draw. The LIV Golf app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Participation is simple, and the rewards offer a unique way for fans to stay engaged throughout the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More