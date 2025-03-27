How to watch the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open? TV and streaming coverage explored

The 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open will start with its first round on Thursday, March 27. It's a regular PGA Tour event, taking place for four days, and is scheduled to conclude with the final round on Sunday, March 30.

Ad

The tournament will be available for live streaming on ESPN+ from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, while fans can also watch it on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports. For the first two rounds, the Golf Channel will stream the event, while the weekend rounds will be available on NBC Sports along with the Golf Channel. However, fans can watch all four rounds on the NBC Sports app.

This week's PGA Tour event features a stellar field of some big names on the PGA Tour. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are playing this week.

Ad

Trending

The first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open will start at 8:20 a.m. ET on the first and 10th tee holes. Players will start the game in groups of three. Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, and Sami Valimaki will take the first shot of the opening round on Thursday on the first tee hole at 8:20 a.m. ET, while on the tenth, Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, and Ben Kohles will tee off.

Ad

McIlroy is paired with Maverick McNealy and Wyndham Clark and will tee off on the 10th hole on Thursday at 8:53 a.m. ET, while Scheffler is scheduled to start the game on the first tee at 2:03 p.m. ET in a group with Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im.

2025 Texas Children's Houston Open

Here are the TV and streaming coverage details for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open :

Round 1

Ad

Date: March 27, 2025

Day: Thursday

Channel: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Time: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Channel: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio | Time: 1 - 7 p.m. ET

Channel: Golf Channel, NBC Sports App | Time: 4 - 7 p.m. ET

Round 2

Date: March 28, 2025

Day: Friday

Channel: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Time: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Channel: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio | Time: 1 - 7 p.m. ET

Channel: Golf Channel, NBC Sports App | Time: 4 - 7 p.m. ET

Ad

Round 3

Date: March 29, 2025

Day: Saturday

Channel: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

Channel: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio | Time: 1 - 6 p.m. ET

Channel: Golf Channel | Time: 1 - 6 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App | Time: 3 - 6 p.m. ET

Round 4

Date: March 30, 2025

Day: Sunday

Channel: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET

Channel: SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio | Time: 1 - 6 p.m. ET

Channel: Golf Channel | Time: 1 - 6 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App | Time: 3 - 6 p.m. ET

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback