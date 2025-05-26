How to watch the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open? TV Schedule, streaming and more explored

The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally will take place from May 29 to June 1 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. This will be the first time the iconic course hosts the event. A total of 156 players will compete for the prestigious Harton S. Semple Trophy and a share of the $12 million purse. The winner of the U.S. Women’s Open will take home $2.4 million this week.

Ad

The tournament will feature some of the biggest names in women’s golf, including defending champion Yuka Saso, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Mao Saigo.

Yuka Saso hoisting the 2021 U.S. Women's Open trophy - Source: Imagn

Fans in the U.S. can watch the U.S. Women's Open live on USA Network, NBC, and Peacock. The opening two rounds will be shown on USA Network and Peacock, while NBC will take over the weekend coverage alongside Peacock. Here's the full schedule and how to tune:

Ad

Trending

Where to Watch the U.S. Women’s Open on TV (All times ET)

Thursday, May 29 – Round 1

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – USA Network

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Peacock

Friday, May 30 – Round 2

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – USA Network

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Peacock

Saturday, May 31 – Round 3

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Peacock

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – NBC

Sunday, June 1 – Final Round

Ad

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – NBC / Peacock

Where to Stream the 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Peacock will stream live coverage and selected broadcast windows daily.

will stream live coverage and selected broadcast windows daily. USWomensOpen.com and the USGA App will stream Featured Groups coverage on each day at approximately 8:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. ET.

and the will stream Featured Groups coverage on each day at approximately 8:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. ET. YouTube TV and DirecTV subscribers can stream the championship through their platforms.

and subscribers can stream the championship through their platforms. Golf Channel Live Stream offers continuous coverage on the web and mobile devices throughout the event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to the main broadcasts, fans can follow coverage from expanded Featured Groups each day, with two morning and two afternoon groups shown in every stream.

Past U.S. Women’s Open Winners (2015–2024)

Here are the winners from the last 10 U.S. Women’s Opens and the scores they won with:

2024 – Yuka Saso, 276 (-4)

2023 – Allisen Corpuz, 279 (-9)

2022 – Minjee Lee, 271 (-13)

2021 – Yuka Saso, 280 (-4, won in playoff)

Ad

2020 – Kim A-lim, 281 (-3)

2019 – Jeongeun Lee, 278 (-6)

2018 – Ariya Jutanugarn, 277 (-11, won in playoff)

2017 – Sung Hyun Park, 277 (-11)

2016 – Brittany Lang, 282 (-6, won in playoff)

2015 – In Gee Chun, 272 (-8)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More