How to watch the Creator Classic 2025? Broadcast and schedule details explored

The second edition of the PGA Tour's Creator Classic 2025 is less than a few hours away. The event is taking place on Wednesday, March 12, just a day before the opening round of the Players Championship.

The PGA Tour is in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, this week for the Players Championship, which will tee off on Thursday, March 13, at TPC Sawgrass. However, ahead of the event, several golf creators will be in action on Wednesday for the Creator Classic 2025.

TV and Streaming

The Golf Channel will provide live coverage at 4:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fans can also tune in to the PGA Tour's YouTube channel for live action. Besides, they can also opt for ESPN+ and PGA Tour FAST channels on Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play, and LG Channels for streaming.

Format

The Creator Classic 2024 will be an eight-hole stroke play tournament starting on the par-4 10th hole and finishing at the Players Stadium Course’s iconic 17th. The top three finishers will then compete in a one-hole sudden-death playoff on the 17th.

Who is playing in the Creator Classic 2025? Field and odds explored

The Creator Classic 2025 will feature ten top golf content creators in action. Last year, the PGA Tour decided to cash in on the surging YouTube golf content popularity by introducing the first-ever Creator Classic. Following the success of the inaugural edition, we’re back for the second edition in just six months.

Speaking of the playing field for the Creator Classic, notable names include The Bryan Brothers, Gabby Golf Girl, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, Kyle Berkshire, Tisha Alyn, Roger Steele, Grant Horvat, and Soly from No Laying Up.

Interestingly, some big names like Luke Kwon, Peter Finch, and Paige Spiranac, who were part of the action last time, have opted out this time around. As for popularity, Grant Horvat boasts over 1.08 million subscribers on YouTube, while Fat Perez is part of Bob Does Sports, which has over 960K subscribers.

In terms of playing experience, The Bryan Bros have competed on the PGA, Tour, and Wesley Bryan is currently inside the world's top 250 in the OWGR. George Bryan IV is also the favorite for the event with +400 odds.

Here are the odds for the Creator Classic 2025 (as per Golfbet):

George Bryan IV (+400) Roger Steele (+500) Grant Horvat (+800) Wesley Bryan (+1000) Kyle Berkshire (+2000) Fat Perez (+3000) Gabby Golf Girl (+3500) Chris Solomon (+4000) Tisha Alyn (+5000) Trent Ryan (+10000)

