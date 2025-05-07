How to watch Creator Classic at Philly Cricket 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

For the third time, some of golf's most famous personalities will play the Creator Classic this week. The event debuted last year at the Tour Championship and has returned twice this year, with the latest event coming just before the Truist Championship that tees off tomorrow.

It's not a standard PGA Tour event, so it doesn't have the same schedule or coverage. If fans want to watch some of their favorite YouTube and social media stars duke it out at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, they'll have to look for it. Here's what to do.

How to watch Creator Classic

Live television

There is no live television option. Where the Truist Championship will be broadcast like a normal tournament, the Creator Classic will not be on any television channels. The tournament will be on regular channels, but you can't find this event there. Other coverage will be during this time slot.

Streaming

It will, however, be streamed. You only need to visit the PGA Tour's official YouTube channel to catch the action between these golf content creators. A video for the live stream on the channel is already available for you to start early.

Field

Three players from the original Classic are back in this one. No one returned from the Players Championship event earlier this year. There are four teams taking part:

Team Toney

Tyler Toney, captain

Matt Scharff

Paige Spiranac

Team Richards

Josh Richards, captain

Brad Dalke

Erik Anders Lang

Team Brownlee

Marques Brownlee, captain

Sean Walsh

Sabrina Andolpho

Team Lowry

Kyle Lowry, captain

Josh Kelley

Claire Hogle

Paige Spiranac, Tyler Toney from Dude Perfect, and Sabrina Andolpho from Golf Girl Games headline the star-studded field. Several of the world's best golfers will play tomorrow, but tonight, it'll be the top content creators.

Schedule

The Creator Classic will return tonight at 4:00 p.m. ET. It is the second of three such events on schedule for this year, after one last year. There was also a LIV Golf creator event earlier.

This one will end around 7:00 p.m. ET so as not to risk playing in the dark or running beyond their allotted schedule. However, it is a live stream, so there's not necessarily programming scheduled for the next time slot.

Format and Venue

Every team will have one YouTube creator and two golf creators. They will play holes 10-17 in an alternate-shot, gross-score format. After all teams are done, the two top-scoring teams will move on.

They will face off at the 18th hole for a hole-by-hole playoff to determine the winning team. They will play at the Wissahickon Course at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

