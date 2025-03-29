How to watch ‘LIV to Win’? TV and streaming details for LIV Golf's upcoming docuseries explored

LIV Golf recently announced the launch of the 'LIV to Win' docuseries on X. The series will take fans behind the scenes into how the Saudi-backed tour functions, including the team dynamics and stories of players.

The upcoming series will premiere on FS1 on Friday, April 7. However, the exact time hasn't been disclosed yet. The series can be watched through various platforms that carry FS1, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV (available in the Sling Blue package), and FuboTV. The series can also be watched on FanCode or live-streamed on LIV Golf's YouTube channel.

LIV Golf also released the trailer of 'LIV to Win' on various social media platforms. The trailer can be watched below:

The trailer of LIV to Win shows clips from interviews with players. The opening scenes depict the skepticism around LIV and people's assumption that it would fail and wouldn't attract talent. Jon Rahm could then be seen saying:

"Don't ever tell me I don't care about golf"

Further, Bryson DeChambeau talked about owning a team in LIV Golf. He said:

"Owning a team is not easy. There is that same sense of accomplishment and doing a good business deal."

The trailer also touched upon resistance to LIV Golf from traditional golf circles and the media. It ends by comparing LIV Golf to the Kardashians but claims to be "better."

A look at LIV Golf's remaining schedule in 2025

Four LIV Golf tournaments have been held so far. These tournaments include Riyadh, Adelaide, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The players will compete next week in Miami.

After Miami, the next LIV tournament will be held at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico. The 2025 LIV schedule has six new venues, including Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Mexico City, Mexico; Incheon, South Korea; and Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

The final LIV Golf tournament in the 2025 season will be held at the end of August in Michigan. The season end has been adjusted to avoid overlap with the U.S. football season and maximize viewership.

Let's take a look at LIV Golf's remaining schedule for the 2025 season:

April 4–6: LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral

LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral April 25–27: LIV Golf Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec

LIV Golf Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec May 2–4: LIV Golf Korea at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club

LIV Golf Korea at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club June 6–8: LIV Golf Washington, D.C. at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

LIV Golf Washington, D.C. at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club June 27–29: LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club

LIV Golf Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club July 11–13: LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama

LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama July 25–27: LIV Golf United Kingdom at JCB Golf & Country Club

LIV Golf United Kingdom at JCB Golf & Country Club August 8–10: LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club

LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club August 15–17: LIV Golf Indianapolis at The Club at Chatham Hills

LIV Golf Indianapolis at The Club at Chatham Hills August 22–24: LIV Golf Team Championship – Michigan at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort

