How to watch LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

The LPGA Tour's next stop is the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, which will take place this week after the Mizuho Americas Open, where Jeeno Thitikul won the tournament with a 17-under. The tournament is scheduled from May 22 to 25 at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course for the first time.

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open can be watched on Golf Channel, NBC Digital, CBS, and Paramount+.

Here's the detailed schedule for the TV timings and streaming for the LPGA tournament:

Thursday, May 22: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. (NBC Digital)

Friday, May 23: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. (NBC Digital)

Saturday, May 24: 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday, May 25: 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm (NBC Digital); 1:00-3:00 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

What are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open?

Jennifer Song, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Jaravee Boonchant will tee off at 7 am on the first hole. Next to them, Min Lee, Dani Holmqvist, and Sung Hyun Park will start at 7:11 am on the same tee. Mariel Galdiano, Olivia Cowan, and Karis Davidson will play at 2:01 pm.

Here's a list of tee times for the first round of the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open:

Hole 1

7 am: Jennifer Song, Bianca Pagdanganan, Jaravee Boonchant

7:11 am: Min Lee, Dani Holmqvist, Sung Hyun Park

7:22 am: Christina Kim, Maude-Aimee LeBlanc, Maria Balcazar

7:33 am: Jenny Shin, Paula Reto, Hira Naveed

7:44 am: Albane Valenzuela, Cheyenne Knight, Chisato Iwai

7:55 am: Charley Hull, Gaby Lopez, Akie Iwai

8:06 am: Lindy Duncan, Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant

8:17 am: Carlota Ciganda, Leona Maguire, In Gee Chun

8:28 am: Daniela Iacobelli, Jessica Porvasnik, Isabella Fierro

8:39 am: Sophia Popov, Erica Shepherd (a), Julia López Ramirez

8:50 am: Pornanong Phatlum, Daniela Darquea, Carolina Rotzinger

9:01 am: Dottie Ardina, Ashley Lau, Xiaowen Yin

12 pm: Heather Lin, Liqi Zeng, Sarah White

12:11 pm: Haeji Kang, Maddie Szeryk, Sofia Garcia

12:22 pm: Brianna Do, Kelly Tan, Yue Ren

12:33 pm: Benedetta Moresco, Miranda Wang, Yu Liu

12:44 pm: Robyn Choi, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida

12:55 pm: Wei-Ling Hsu, Gemma Dryburgh, Cassie Porter

1:06 pm: Yan Liu, Weiwei Zhang, Yahui Zhang

1:17 pm: Jing Yan, Peiyun Chien, Brooke Matthews

1:28 pm: Su Oh, Annie Park, Kiira Riihijarvi

1:39 pm: Amelia Lewis, Caroline Inglis, Jennifer Chang

1:50 pm: Lauren Morris, Gurleen Kaur, Clarisa Temelo (a)

2:01 pm: Mariel Galdiano, Olivia Cowan, Karis Davidson

Hole 10

7 am: Tiffany Chan, Ana Belac, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

7:11 am: Mina Kreiter, Muni He, Madison Young

7:22 am: Natalie Gulbis, Danielle Kang, Fernanda Lira

7:33 am: Jeongeun Lee5, Caroline Masson, Manon De Roey

7:44 am: Jeongeun Lee6, Minami Katsu, Soo Bin Joo

7:55 am: Kristen Gillman, Morgane Metraux, Jenny Bae

8:06 am: Jiwon Jeon, Dewi Weber, Mary Liu

8:17 am: Aditi Ashok, Frida Kinhult, Savannah Grewal

8:28 am: Aline Krauter, Alexandra Forsterling, Malia Nam

8:39 am: Fatima Fernandez Cano, Lakareber Abe, Caley McGinty

8:50 am: Brittany Lincicome, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Cindy LaCrosse

9:01 am: Celine Borge, Kate Smith-Stroh, Alena Sharp

12 pm: Bronte Law, Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Lindsey McCurdy Peek

12:11 pm: Wichanee Meechai, Maria Torres, Amanda Doherty

12:22 pm: Brittany Altomare, Sarah Kemp, Maria Fassi

12:33 pm: Ryann O'Toole, Gigi Stoll, Ina Yoon

12:44 pm: Anna Nordqvist, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Elizabeth Szokol

12:55 pm: Jasmine Suwannapura, Alexa Pano, Rio Takeda

1:06 pm: Hye-Jin Choi, Gabriela Ruffels, Nataliya Guseva

1:17 pm: Bailey Tardy, Somi Lee, Arpichaya Yubol

1:28 pm: Pernilla Lindberg, Hee Young Park, Andrea Ostos Mendoza

1:39 pm: Azahara Munoz, Sarah Jane Smith, Polly Mack

1:50 pm: Eun-Hee Ji, Lauren Hartlage, Hyo Joon Jang

2:01 pm: Yani Tseng, Jenny Coleman, Adela Cernousek

( All times in ET)

