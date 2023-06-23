How to watch LPGA's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023 for free today? Streaming options explored

The LPGA's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023 is taking place this week at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.

Lee-Anne Pace holds a one-stroke lead after shooting 5-under 66 in the first round on Thursday, June 22. Ruoning Yin, Brooke Henderson, and Xiyu Lin are tied for second at 4-under.

The TV broadcast of the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, June 23. The Golf Channel will telecast the event until 3 p.m. ET. Peacock will stream the event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the second women's major of the season on Fubo TV as well.

TV Schedule for the remaining days

Here's the TV schedule for the 2023 LPGA KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the remaining rounds (all times ET):

Friday, June 23

Round 2:

10–11 am (Peacock)

11 am–3 pm (Golf Channel and Peacock)

5 pm–7 pm (Peacock)

Saturday, June 24

Round 3:

11:00 am–3 pm (Golf Channel and Peacock)

3 pm–6 pm (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, June 25

Round 4:

11 am–3 pm (Golf Channel and Peacock)

3 pm–6 pm (NBC and Peacock)

Countries without a broadcasting partner can watch the tournament live on lpga.com/videos/live.

Can you watch the LPGA's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023 for free?

Sadly, fans can't watch the LPGA's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023 for free as the tournament has a broadcasting deal with Golf Channel.

Although there are pirated websites that stream the tournament, they are strictly not recommended.

Currently, there are two plans that the streaming app Peacock offers: Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month, and Peacock Premium Plus charges $9.99 per month.

Who is leading at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023? Leaderboard explored

Lee-Ann Pace holds the 2-stroke lead at KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 after Round 1

Here's the leaderboard for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023:

1. Lee-Anne Pace: -5

T2. Ruoning Yin: -4

T2. Brooke M. Henderson: -4

T2. Xiyu Lin: -4

5. Wichanee Meechai: -3

T6. Yuka Saso: -2

T6. Esther Henseleit: -2

T6. Celine Borge: -2

T6. Ayaka Furue: -2

T6. Leona Maguire: -2

T6. Jenny Shin: -2

T12. Allisen Corpuz: -1

T12. Rose Zhang: -1

T12. Grace Kim: -1

T12. Alexa Pano: -1

T12. Celine Boutier: -1

T17. Daniela Darquea:

T17. Samantha Wagner:

T17. Morgane Metraux: E

T17. Jeongeun Lee: E

T17. Linn Grant:

T17. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: E

T17. Eun-Hee Ji: E

T17. Ariya Jutanugarn:

T17. Annie Park:

T17. Mel Reid:

T17. Jasmine Suwannapura:

T17. Perrine Delacour: E

T17. Paula Reto:

T17. Ally Ewing:

T17. Marissa Steen:

T17. Hye-Jin Choi: E

T33. Linnea Strom: +1

T33. Nasa Hataoka: +1

T33. Gemma Dryburgh: +1

T33. Charlotte Thomas: +1

T33. Gina Kim: +1

T33. Jaravee Boonchant: +1

T33. Stacy Lewis: +1

T33. Carlota Ciganda: +1

T33. Minjee Lee: +1

T33. Lilia Vu: +1

T33. Jin Young Ko: +1

T44. Stephanie Connelly: +2

T44. Sung Hyun Park: +2

T44. Cheyenne Knight: +2

T44. Jennifer Kupcho: +2

T44. Madelene Sagstrom: +2

T44. Gabriela Ruffels: +2

