How to watch Luke Donald's Europe Ryder Cup Captain's picks announcement? Time, channel and more explored

European Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald will finally announce the remaining six of the 12-member team for the biennial tournament on Monday, September 4, at 2:00 p.m. BST.

Six players of the 12-member squad automatically qualified based on the European and World Point Lists on September 3. The other six will be confirmed on September 4.

Luke Donald will announce the European Ryder team in a press conference, which will be live-streamed on ryder.cup. It will also be available on @RyderCup on YouTube, @RyderCupEurope on Facebook and @RyderCupEurope on X (formerly Twitter) at 2 p.m. BST.

It is important to note that Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, and Matt Fitzpatrick are confirmed to play for the European team. The Ryder Cup will take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Itlay, from September 29 to October 1.

Europe Ryder Cup Team Potential Captain's Picks

Here are the potential Europe Ryder Cup captain's picks:

#1 Tommy Fleetwood

Luke Donald could pick Tommy Fleetwood, who has been in excellent form this season. Moreover, he would have made it to the team if he played at last week's Omega European Masters.

Fleetwood is an important player in the European team that has experience competing in tournaments and can be selected by the captain.

Tommy Fleetwood's best performances in 2023:

T3 at the Valspar

T5 at Quail Hollow

T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

T6 at the Tour Championship

Top 20 at the PGA Championship

T5 at the US Open

T10 at Open Championship

#2 Shane Lowry

Lowry has displayed some of the best finishes this year and can be picked by the captain for the Ryder Cup.

He finished T16 at the Masters, T12 at the PGA Championship, and T20 at the US Open. He had only missed the cut in one of four Majors events in 2023.

#3 Justin Rose

Rose has already done enough to earn a spot in the European Ryder Cup and is a potential captain pick.

He finished T16 at the Masters and T9 at the PGA Championship but missed the cut in the other two majors.

Justin Rose has been in great form and has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and also made it to the top 70 in the FedEx Cup Standings.

#4 Sepp Straka

Straka came into the picture of the Ryder Cup after winning The Honda Classic. He played in two playoffs this season then won the John Deere Classic and finished second for a tie at the 2023 Open Championship. He could be in the team this year.

#5 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg strengthened his chances to be in the European Ryder Cup team after winning the 2023 Omega European Masters on Sunday. The 23-year-old golfer, who turned pro earlier this year, can be a genuine wildcard option in the team. He is effortlessly one of the best golfers playing in their rookie year.

#6 Adrian Meronk

There is a high chance that captain Luke Donald will pick Adrian Meronk for the European Ryder Cup Team. He locked the T13 position at the Omega European Masters and has been in great form.