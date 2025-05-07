How to watch the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

everal PGA Tour stars are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the Myrtle Beach Classic. The event will commence on Thursday, May 8, at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 is an opposite-field event, so it will not feature many top-ranked players. However, Tour winners like Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, and recently appointed US Presidents Cup team captain Brandt Snedeker will be in the field.
The Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 on all four days, without CBS taking over. Here is the complete TV schedule for the event (all times ET):
Thursday, May 8
Round 1:
10 am -12 pm (Golf Channel)
Friday, May 9
Round 2:
10 am -12 pm (Golf Channel)
Saturday, May 10
Round 3:
3-5 pm (Golf Channel)
Sunday, May 11
Round 4:
3-5 pm (Golf Channel)
Streaming
Fans can also enjoy the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 online via Peacock, which will simulcast the Golf Channel feed.
Myrtle Beach Classic 2025, Round 1 tee times
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025, Round 1:
Tee 1
- 6:50 am: David Lipsky, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles
- 7:01 am: Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu, David Skinns
- 7:12 am: Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Ryan Fox
- 7:23 am: Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Aldrich Potgieter
- 7:34 am: Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Francesco Molinari
- 7:45 am: Cameron Champ, Ryan Palmer, Alejandro Tosti
- 7:56 am: Tyler Duncan, Doug Ghim, Joseph Bramlett
- 8:07 am: Will Chandler, Tim Widing, Dillon Board
- 8:18 am: Rikuya Hoshino, Cristobal Del Solar, George Duangmanee
- 8:29 am: Taylor Montgomery, Trevor Cone, Theo Humphrey
- 8:40 am: Jesper Svensson, Kevin Velo, Michael Feuerstein
- 11:30 am: Sam Ryder, Zac Blair, Danny Walker
- 11:41 am: Chez Reavie, Beau Hossler, Ben Silverman
- 11:52 am: James Hahn, Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips
- 12:03 pm: Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
- 12:14 pm: Harry Hall, Nick Hardy, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:25 pm: Greyson Sigg, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner
- 12:36 pm: Taylor Dickson, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring
- 12:47 pm: William Mouw, John Pak, Alistair Docherty
- 12:58 pm: Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, Evan Harmeling
- 1:09 pm: Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry, Austin Duncan
- 1:20 pm: Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Randall Hudson
Tee 10
- 6:50 am: Chad Ramey, Nick Watney, Vince Whaley
- 7:01 am: Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy, Bill Haas
- 7:12 am: Lanto Griffin, Austin Cook, Scott Gutschewski
- 7:23 am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Aaron Wise
- 7:34 am: Rafael Campos, Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
- 7:45 am: Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim
- 7:56 am: George McNeill, Jeremy Paul, Kaito Onishi
- 8:07 am: Trace Crowe, Quade Cummins, Trent Phillips
- 8:18 am: Max McGreevy, Thriston Lawrence, Preston Cole
- 8:29 am: Anders Albertson, Steven Fisk, Davis Shore
- 8:40 am: Kris Ventura, Niklas Norgaard, Zach Reuland
- 11:30 am: Kevin Kisner, Chesson Hadley, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 11:41 am: Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs, Patrick Fishburn
- 11:52 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Rico Hoey
- 12:03 pm: Patton Kizzire, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk
- 12:14 pm: Kevin Yu, Camilo Villegas, Luke List
- 12:25 pm: Jonathan Byrd, Matt NeSmith, Carson Young
- 12:36 pm: Kevin Roy, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 12:47 pm: Paul Peterson, Norman Xiong, Jackson Suber
- 12:58 pm: Hayden Buckley, Pierceson Coody, Jackson Byrd (a)
- 1:09 pm: Ricky Castillo, Frankie Capan III, Blades Brown
- 1:20 pm: Antoine Rozner, Mason Andersen, Nathan Franks (a)