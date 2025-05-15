How to watch PGA Championship 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

The PGA Tour stars are in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the PGA Championship 2025. The second major of the season will tee off on Thursday, May 15, at the Quail Hollow Country Club.

The PGA Championship 2025 will be a star-studded field event and will feature top PGA stars like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and defending champion Xander Schauffele.

The first session will be televised on ESPN+ on all four days. For the afternoon and evening sessions, ESPN, CBS, and Paramount+ will broadcast the PGA Championship 2025.

Here is the complete TV schedule for the event (all times ET):

Thursday, May 15 (Round 1)

7 am - 12 pm (ESPN+)

12-7 pm (ESPN)

Friday, May 16 (Round 2):

7 am - 12 pm (ESPN+)

12-7 pm (ESPN)

Saturday, May 17 (Round 3):

8-10 am (ESPN+)

10 am-1 pm (ESPN)

1-7 pm (CBS, Paramount +)

Sunday, May 18 (Round 4):

8-10 am (ESPN+)

10 am-1 pm (ESPN)

1-7 pm (CBS, Paramount +)

Fans can also enjoy the PGA Championship 2025 online via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. International fans can watch the second major of the season through the following regional broadcast providers:

Australia : Fox Sports Australia

: Fox Sports Australia Balkans : United Media

: United Media Belgium : Telenet

: Telenet Bulgaria : Max Sport

: Max Sport Canada : TSN

: TSN China : iQIYI

: iQIYI Czech Republic : ATV CZ

: ATV CZ France : Canal+

: Canal+ Germany and Austria : Sky Deutschland

: Sky Deutschland Hong Kong : PCCW

: PCCW India : Fancode

: Fancode Japan : JGN, U-Next

: JGN, U-Next Korea : Coupang

: Coupang Latin America : ESPN

: ESPN MENA (Middle East & North Africa) : Evision

: Evision Netherlands : Ziggo

: Ziggo New Zealand : Sky NZ

: Sky NZ Poland : Polsat

: Polsat Portugal : Sport TV

: Sport TV Scandinavia (Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland) : Viaplay

: Viaplay Serbia, Bosnia, Greece, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia : United Media

: United Media Singapore : Starhub

: Starhub Spain : Telefonica

: Telefonica Sri Lanka : Dialog

: Dialog Sub-Saharan Africa : Supersport

: Supersport Taiwan : Sportscast

: Sportscast Thailand and Malaysia : Spo TV

: Spo TV UK and Republic of Ireland: Sky UK

A look at the PGA Championship past winners

The PGA Championship began in 1916, and this year 107th edition of the tournament will be played at Quail Hollow. The maiden winner of the tournament was English player Jim Barnes.

Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus have won the tournament a record five times. Tiger Woods has won the tournament four times. Xander Schauffele won the tournament last year by one stroke over Bryson DeChambeau.

Here's a look at the PGA Championship winners of the past 25 events:

2024 : Xander Schauffele (263, −21)

: Xander Schauffele (263, −21) 2023 : Brooks Koepka (271, −9)

: Brooks Koepka (271, −9) 2022 : Justin Thomas (275, −5)

: Justin Thomas (275, −5) 2021 : Phil Mickelson (282, −6)

: Phil Mickelson (282, −6) 2020 : Collin Morikawa (267, −13)

: Collin Morikawa (267, −13) 2019 : Brooks Koepka (272, −8)

: Brooks Koepka (272, −8) 2018 : Brooks Koepka (264, −16)

: Brooks Koepka (264, −16) 2017 : Justin Thomas (276, −8)

: Justin Thomas (276, −8) 2016 : Jimmy Walker (266, −14)

: Jimmy Walker (266, −14) 2015 : Jason Day (268, −20)

: Jason Day (268, −20) 2014 : Rory McIlroy (268, −16)

: Rory McIlroy (268, −16) 2013 : Jason Dufner (270, −10)

: Jason Dufner (270, −10) 2012 : Rory McIlroy (275, −13)

: Rory McIlroy (275, −13) 2011 : Keegan Bradley (272, −8)

: Keegan Bradley (272, −8) 2010 : Martin Kaymer (277, −11)

: Martin Kaymer (277, −11) 2009 : Yang Yong-eun (280, −8)

: Yang Yong-eun (280, −8) 2008 : Pádraig Harrington (277, −3)

: Pádraig Harrington (277, −3) 2007 : Tiger Woods (272, −8)

: Tiger Woods (272, −8) 2006 : Tiger Woods (270, −18)

: Tiger Woods (270, −18) 2005 : Phil Mickelson (276, −4)

: Phil Mickelson (276, −4) 2004 : Vijay Singh (280, −8)

: Vijay Singh (280, −8) 2003 : Shaun Micheel (276, −4)

: Shaun Micheel (276, −4) 2002 : Rich Beem (278, −10)

: Rich Beem (278, −10) 2001: David Toms (265, −15)

