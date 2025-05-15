  • home icon
How to watch PGA Championship 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

By Rohit Yadav
Modified May 15, 2025 11:48 GMT
The PGA Tour stars are in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the PGA Championship 2025. The second major of the season will tee off on Thursday, May 15, at the Quail Hollow Country Club.

The PGA Championship 2025 will be a star-studded field event and will feature top PGA stars like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and defending champion Xander Schauffele.

The first session will be televised on ESPN+ on all four days. For the afternoon and evening sessions, ESPN, CBS, and Paramount+ will broadcast the PGA Championship 2025.

Here is the complete TV schedule for the event (all times ET):

Thursday, May 15 (Round 1)

  • 7 am - 12 pm (ESPN+)
  • 12-7 pm (ESPN)

Friday, May 16 (Round 2):

  • 7 am - 12 pm (ESPN+)
  • 12-7 pm (ESPN)

Saturday, May 17 (Round 3):

  • 8-10 am (ESPN+)
  • 10 am-1 pm (ESPN)
  • 1-7 pm (CBS, Paramount +)

Sunday, May 18 (Round 4):

  • 8-10 am (ESPN+)
  • 10 am-1 pm (ESPN)
  • 1-7 pm (CBS, Paramount +)

Fans can also enjoy the PGA Championship 2025 online via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. International fans can watch the second major of the season through the following regional broadcast providers:

  • Australia: Fox Sports Australia
  • Balkans: United Media
  • Belgium: Telenet
  • Bulgaria: Max Sport
  • Canada: TSN
  • China: iQIYI
  • Czech Republic: ATV CZ
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: Sky Deutschland
  • Hong Kong: PCCW
  • India: Fancode
  • Japan: JGN, U-Next
  • Korea: Coupang
  • Latin America: ESPN
  • MENA (Middle East & North Africa): Evision
  • Netherlands: Ziggo
  • New Zealand: Sky NZ
  • Poland: Polsat
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Scandinavia (Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland): Viaplay
  • Serbia, Bosnia, Greece, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia: United Media
  • Singapore: Starhub
  • Spain: Telefonica
  • Sri Lanka: Dialog
  • Sub-Saharan Africa: Supersport
  • Taiwan: Sportscast
  • Thailand and Malaysia: Spo TV
  • UK and Republic of Ireland: Sky UK

A look at the PGA Championship past winners

The PGA Championship began in 1916, and this year 107th edition of the tournament will be played at Quail Hollow. The maiden winner of the tournament was English player Jim Barnes.

Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus have won the tournament a record five times. Tiger Woods has won the tournament four times. Xander Schauffele won the tournament last year by one stroke over Bryson DeChambeau.

Here's a look at the PGA Championship winners of the past 25 events:

  • 2024: Xander Schauffele (263, −21)
  • 2023: Brooks Koepka (271, −9)
  • 2022: Justin Thomas (275, −5)
  • 2021: Phil Mickelson (282, −6)
  • 2020: Collin Morikawa (267, −13)
  • 2019: Brooks Koepka (272, −8)
  • 2018: Brooks Koepka (264, −16)
  • 2017: Justin Thomas (276, −8)
  • 2016: Jimmy Walker (266, −14)
  • 2015: Jason Day (268, −20)
  • 2014: Rory McIlroy (268, −16)
  • 2013: Jason Dufner (270, −10)
  • 2012: Rory McIlroy (275, −13)
  • 2011: Keegan Bradley (272, −8)
  • 2010: Martin Kaymer (277, −11)
  • 2009: Yang Yong-eun (280, −8)
  • 2008: Pádraig Harrington (277, −3)
  • 2007: Tiger Woods (272, −8)
  • 2006: Tiger Woods (270, −18)
  • 2005: Phil Mickelson (276, −4)
  • 2004: Vijay Singh (280, −8)
  • 2003: Shaun Micheel (276, −4)
  • 2002: Rich Beem (278, −10)
  • 2001: David Toms (265, −15)
