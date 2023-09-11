How to watch Ryder Cup 2023: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup is now just a few weeks away and will head to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy for the first time. The biennial tournament will be played between September 30 and October 1.

Team US is captained by Zach Johnson, with Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Max Homa headlining the team. On the other hand, the Europe team for the 2023 Ryder Cup is captained by Luke Donald, with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm being star performers of the team.

The Cup will be broadcast on Sky Sports Golf, Golf Channel, and Fox Sports. Following is the coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Friday, September 29

Live coverage of Day 1 Fourballs starts at 6 am (Sky Sports Golf)

Live coverage of Day 1 Foursomes starts at 12 pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Channel - 2 am to 1 pm

Saturday, September 30

Live coverage of Day 2 Fourballs starts at 6 am (Sky Sports Golf)

Live coverage of Day 2 Foursomes starts at 12 pm (Sky Sports Golf)

NBC- 3 am to 1 pm

Sunday, October 1

Live coverage of Day 3 Singles starts at 9 am (Sky Sports Golf)

NBC - 6 am to 1 pm

The Cup will be streamed live on Peacock, fuboTV, ESPN+, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV as well as GOLF.TV, NBCSports.com, RyderCup.com, SkySports.com, and CBSSports.com.

The official Ryder Cup app and radio will also allow viewers to keep track of live action.

Europe team look to win on home soil at 2023 Ryder Cup

The US Team won the 2021 edition at Whistling Straits the last time. The European team is back and looking stronger than ever to pick up a win this year. Following is the European team:

Rory McIlroy (Q)

Jon Rahm (Q)

Viktor Hovland (Q)

Tyrrell Hatton (Q)

Matt Fitzpatrick (Q)

Robert MacIntyre (Q)

Shane Lowry (WC)

Tommy Fleetwood (WC)

Justin Rose (WC)

Sepp Straka (WC)

Nicolai Hojgaard (WC)

Ludvig Aberg (WC)

Following is the US Team:

Scottie Scheffler (Q)

Wyndham Clark (Q)

Brian Harman (Q)

Patrick Cantlay (Q)

Max Homa (Q)

Xander Schauffele (Q)

Justin Thomas (WC)

Brooks Koepka (WC)

Jordan Spieth (WC)

Collin Morikawa (WC)

Sam Burns (WC)

Rickie Fowler (WC)

Preparation is well underway for the tournament, which will be held in two weeks' time.