How to watch Scottie Scheffler at Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the PGA Tour's upcoming stop, and the tournament is taking place after the completion of the PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament with 11 under by defeating Bryson DeChambeau by five strokes.

The reigning PGA champion can be watched in action at the Colonial Country Club on Golf Channel and CBS. The tournament will run from May 22 to 25, and here's the detailed TV timings for the four days:

May 22: Thursday- 4-7 pm ET (Golf Channel)

May 23: Friday- 4-7 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Trending

May 24: Saturday- 1-3 pm ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 pm ET (CBS)

May 25: Sunday- 1-3 pm ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 pm ET (CBS)

The tournament can be streamed on ESPN+ from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday.

The winner of the tournament will bank 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.71 million check. Last year, Davis Riley won the tournament by defeating Scottie Scheffler with a five-shot lead.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Scottie Scheffler will start with Davis Riley and Daniel Berger at 12:45 pm on hole one. Next to them, Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, and Gary Woodland will play at 12:56 pm on the same tee. Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, and Hayden Buckley are the first group to tee off at 7:00 am. Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, and Quade Cummins are the last group to start at 1:40 pm. Here are all the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge ( All times in CDT):

Tee No. 1

7:00 AM CDT: Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, and Hayden Buckley

7:11 AM CDT: Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, and Matti Schmid

7:22 AM CDT: Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, and Aldrich Potgieter

7:33 AM CDT: Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, and Luke List

7:44 AM CDT: Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp, and Emiliano Grillo

7:55 AM CDT: Kevin Yu, Adam Schenk, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:06 AM CDT: Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, and Webb Simpson

8:17 AM CDT: Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace, and Charley Hoffman

8:28 AM CDT: Kevin Kisner, Henrik Norlander, and Max Greyserman

8:39 AM CDT: Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, and Greyson Sigg

8:50 AM CDT: William Mouw, Taylor Dickson, and Blades Brown

9:01 AM CDT: Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan III, and Michael Block

11:50 AM CDT: Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, and Patrick Fishburn

12:01 PM CDT: Doug Ghim, Victor Perez, and Ryan Gerard

12:12 PM CDT: Chad Ramey, Robby Shelton, and Ben Silverman

12:23 PM CDT: Harris English, J.T. Poston, and Si Woo Kim

12:34 PM CDT: Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, and Keith Mitchell

12:45 PM CDT: Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, and Daniel Berger

12:56 PM CDT: Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, and Gary Woodland

1:07 PM CDT: Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy, and Matt Kuchar

1:18 PM CDT: Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, and Rico Hoey

1:29 PM CDT: Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, and Neal Shipley

1:40 PM CDT: Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, and Quade Cummins

Tee No. 10

7:00 AM CDT: Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, and Mac Meissner

7:11 AM CDT: Corey Pavin, Eric Cole, and Chandler Phillips

7:22 AM CDT: Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles, and Danny Walker

7:33 AM CDT: Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, and Maverick McNealy

7:44 AM CDT: Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, and Akshay Bhatia

7:55 AM CDT: Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, and Tommy Fleetwood

8:06 AM CDT: Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, and Mackenzie Hughes

8:17 AM CDT: Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, and Tom Hoge

8:28 AM CDT: Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, and Vince Whaley

8:39 AM CDT: Isaiah Salinda, Takumi Kanaya, and Jackson Suber

8:50 AM CDT: Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul, and John Pak

11:50 AM CDT: Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, and Sami Valimaki

12:01 PM CDT: Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, and Chan Kim

12:12 PM CDT: Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, and Alex Smalley

12:23 PM CDT: Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, and Chris Gotterup

12:34 PM CDT: Nico Echavarria, Brice Garnett, and Adam Svensson

12:45 PM CDT: Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, and Andrew Putnam

12:56 PM CDT: Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, and Peter Malnati

1:07 PM CDT: Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, and Brandt Snedeker

1:18 PM CDT: David Frost, Zac Blair, and Dylan Wu

1:29 PM CDT: Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, and David Ford

1:40 PM CDT: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, and Steven Fisk

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More