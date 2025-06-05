How to watch the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025? TV Schedule, streaming, and more explored

The ShopRite LPGA Classic is the LPGA Tour’s next stop after the completion of the US Women's Open last week, where Maja Stark lifted the trophy with a total score of 7-under. The ShopRite LPGA Classic will take place at the Bay Course, which hosted the 1942 PGA Championship, and the tournament is scheduled from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8.

Ad

The ShopRite LPGA Classic can be watched on Golf Channel and NBC Digital. The TV schedule for the same is already out, and here are the details ( all times in ET):

Friday, June 6 – 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, June 7 – 3:00-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); 5:00-6:00 p.m. (NBC Digital)

Sunday, June 8 – 2:00-3:00 p.m. (NBC Digital); 3:00-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

The tournament can also be streamed on online platforms like NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com, Peacock, and others.

Ad

Trending

Last year, Linnea Strom won the LPGA event, scoring 14-under in total. She fired 69 in the first round, with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. She scored 70 in the second round with five birdies and 60 in the third round with nine birdies and one eagle.

This year, Strom will defend her title in the three-round tournament, and the field will also include other popular names such as World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Allison Corpuz, Danielle Kang, Jeeno Thitikul, Mao Saigo, and more.

Ad

What is the prize money distribution for the ShopRite LPGA Classic?

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will have a hefty purse of $1.75 million. Of these, $262,500 will go to the victor, and the second-place finisher will receive $165,070. The third, fourth, and fifth place finishers will get $119,746, $92,633, and $74,559, respectively. The last-place finisher will get $4,066.

Here's the entire list of the prize money distribution for the ShopRite LPGA Classic:

1 $262,500

2 $165,070

3 $119,746

4 $92,633

5 $74,559

6 $61,003

7 $51,062

8 $44,736

9 $40,217

10 $36,602

11 $33,890

12 $31,630

13 $29,642

14 $27,835

15 $26,208

16 $24,762

17 $23,498

18 $22,413

19 $21,509

20 $20,786

21 $20,064

22 $19,340

23 $18,618

24 $17,894

25 $17,262

26 $16,630

27 $15,996

28 $15,363

29 $14,731

30 $14,189

31 $13,646

32 $13,104

33 $12,562

34 $12,019

35 $11,568

36 $11,116

37 $10,665

38 $10,212

39 $9,760

40 $9,399

41 $9,038

42 $8,677

43 $8,314

44 $7,953

45 $7,682

46 $7,410

47 $7,139

48 $6,868

49 $6,597

50 $6,326

51 $6,146

52 $5,965

53 $5,783

54 $5,604

55 $5,422

56 $5,241

57 $5,061

58 $4,880

59 $4,700

60 $4,519

61 $4,429

62 $4,337

63 $4,248

64 $4,158

65 $4,066

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More