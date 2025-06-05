How to watch the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025? TV Schedule, streaming, and more explored

The ShopRite LPGA Classic is the LPGA Tour’s next stop after the completion of the US Women's Open last week, where Maja Stark lifted the trophy with a total score of 7-under. The ShopRite LPGA Classic will take place at the Bay Course, which hosted the 1942 PGA Championship, and the tournament is scheduled from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8.
The ShopRite LPGA Classic can be watched on Golf Channel and NBC Digital. The TV schedule for the same is already out, and here are the details ( all times in ET):
Friday, June 6 – 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday, June 7 – 3:00-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); 5:00-6:00 p.m. (NBC Digital)
Sunday, June 8 – 2:00-3:00 p.m. (NBC Digital); 3:00-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
The tournament can also be streamed on online platforms like NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com, Peacock, and others.
Last year, Linnea Strom won the LPGA event, scoring 14-under in total. She fired 69 in the first round, with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. She scored 70 in the second round with five birdies and 60 in the third round with nine birdies and one eagle.
This year, Strom will defend her title in the three-round tournament, and the field will also include other popular names such as World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Allison Corpuz, Danielle Kang, Jeeno Thitikul, Mao Saigo, and more.
What is the prize money distribution for the ShopRite LPGA Classic?
The ShopRite LPGA Classic will have a hefty purse of $1.75 million. Of these, $262,500 will go to the victor, and the second-place finisher will receive $165,070. The third, fourth, and fifth place finishers will get $119,746, $92,633, and $74,559, respectively. The last-place finisher will get $4,066.
Here's the entire list of the prize money distribution for the ShopRite LPGA Classic:
- 1 $262,500
- 2 $165,070
- 3 $119,746
- 4 $92,633
- 5 $74,559
- 6 $61,003
- 7 $51,062
- 8 $44,736
- 9 $40,217
- 10 $36,602
- 11 $33,890
- 12 $31,630
- 13 $29,642
- 14 $27,835
- 15 $26,208
- 16 $24,762
- 17 $23,498
- 18 $22,413
- 19 $21,509
- 20 $20,786
- 21 $20,064
- 22 $19,340
- 23 $18,618
- 24 $17,894
- 25 $17,262
- 26 $16,630
- 27 $15,996
- 28 $15,363
- 29 $14,731
- 30 $14,189
- 31 $13,646
- 32 $13,104
- 33 $12,562
- 34 $12,019
- 35 $11,568
- 36 $11,116
- 37 $10,665
- 38 $10,212
- 39 $9,760
- 40 $9,399
- 41 $9,038
- 42 $8,677
- 43 $8,314
- 44 $7,953
- 45 $7,682
- 46 $7,410
- 47 $7,139
- 48 $6,868
- 49 $6,597
- 50 $6,326
- 51 $6,146
- 52 $5,965
- 53 $5,783
- 54 $5,604
- 55 $5,422
- 56 $5,241
- 57 $5,061
- 58 $4,880
- 59 $4,700
- 60 $4,519
- 61 $4,429
- 62 $4,337
- 63 $4,248
- 64 $4,158
- 65 $4,066