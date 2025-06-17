How to watch Travelers Championship 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

The 2025 Travelers Championship is around the corner, scheduled from June 19 to 22. Held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, it's one of the most prestigious stops on the PGA Tour. The course of this tournament measures 6,844 yards and plays to a par of 70.
In addition to that, the Travelers Championship offers a prize purse of $20 million on the line. Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion, who secured the 2024 title with a dominant 22-under finish.
With that, the 2025 Travelers Championship will be broadcast on ESPN+, Golf Channel, CBS, and Paramount+. Early round sand morning groups will be available on ESPN+, with traditional broadcast on Golf Channel during midday and CBS during the key weekend hours.
Here's the completed TV and streaming schedule for the Travelers Championship:
Thursday, June 19
• ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• Golf Channel: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
• PGA TOUR Radio (SiriusXM/PGATOUR.com): 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday, June 20
• ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• Golf Channel: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
• PGA TOUR Radio: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 21
• ESPN+: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
• Golf Channel: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• CBS / Paramount+: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
• PGA TOUR Radio: 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 22
• ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
• Golf Channel: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• CBS / Paramount+: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
• PGA TOUR Radio: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
In addition to that, let's learn who's going to compete at the upcoming Travelers Championship 2025.
PGA Tour heads for final signature event of 2025 season: Travelers Championship
After finishing the 2025 US Open, the PGA Tour now shifts to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship. This week will feature all eligible players currently ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. With no 36-hole cut in place, the limited field will play across four days.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be joined by fellow golfers Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Xander Schauffele. Rising star Luke Clanton, who recently turned professional, has received a sponsor exemption. Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland will also tee it up at TPC River Highlands. Here's the full field for the 2025 Travelers Championship:
Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Aberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Alex Noren
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
Aon Next 10 (TBD after US Open)
- Daniel Berger
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Harris English
- Ryan Fox
- Ben Griffin
- Michael Kim
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- J.J. Spaun
- Nick Taylor
Aon Swing 5 (TBD after US Open)
- Bud Cauley
- Harry Hall
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Matti Schmid
- Kevin Yu
Current year tournament winners (not including Additional Events)
- Brian Campbell
- Joe Highsmith
- Min Woo Lee
Sponsor exemptions
- Luke Clanton
- Rickie Fowler
- Gary Woodland
2025 FedExCup points list
- Lucas Glover
- Ryan Gerard
- Sam Stevens
- Jordan Spieth
The Travelers Championship's past champions explored
Here's a look at the last ten winners at the Travelers Championship:
- 2024: Scottie Scheffler beat Tom Kim (Playoff)
- 2023: Keegan Bradley beat Zac Blair (3 strokes)
- 2022: Xander Schauffele beat J.T. Poston (2 strokes)
- 2021: Harris English beat Kramer Hickok (Playoff)
- 2020: Dustin Johnson beat Kevin Streelman (1 stroke)
- 2019: Chez Reavie beat Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher (4 strokes)
- 2018: Bubba Watson beat Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, and Beau Hossler (3 strokes)
- 2017: Jordan Spieth beat Daniel Berger (Playoff)
- 2016: Russell Knox beat Jerry Kelly (1 stroke)
- 2015: Bubba Watson beat Paul Casey (Playoff)