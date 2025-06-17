How to watch Travelers Championship 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

The 2025 Travelers Championship is around the corner, scheduled from June 19 to 22. Held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, it's one of the most prestigious stops on the PGA Tour. The course of this tournament measures 6,844 yards and plays to a par of 70.

In addition to that, the Travelers Championship offers a prize purse of $20 million on the line. Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion, who secured the 2024 title with a dominant 22-under finish.

With that, the 2025 Travelers Championship will be broadcast on ESPN+, Golf Channel, CBS, and Paramount+. Early round sand morning groups will be available on ESPN+, with traditional broadcast on Golf Channel during midday and CBS during the key weekend hours.

Here's the completed TV and streaming schedule for the Travelers Championship:

Thursday, June 19

• ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Golf Channel: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• PGA TOUR Radio (SiriusXM/PGATOUR.com): 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 20

• ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Golf Channel: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• PGA TOUR Radio: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 21

• ESPN+: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Golf Channel: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• CBS / Paramount+: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• PGA TOUR Radio: 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

• ESPN+: 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Golf Channel: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• CBS / Paramount+: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• PGA TOUR Radio: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

In addition to that, let's learn who's going to compete at the upcoming Travelers Championship 2025.

PGA Tour heads for final signature event of 2025 season: Travelers Championship

After finishing the 2025 US Open, the PGA Tour now shifts to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship. This week will feature all eligible players currently ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. With no 36-hole cut in place, the limited field will play across four days.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be joined by fellow golfers Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Xander Schauffele. Rising star Luke Clanton, who recently turned professional, has received a sponsor exemption. Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland will also tee it up at TPC River Highlands. Here's the full field for the 2025 Travelers Championship:

Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Aberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Alex Noren

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (TBD after US Open)

Daniel Berger

Jacob Bridgeman

Harris English

Ryan Fox

Ben Griffin

Michael Kim

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

Aon Swing 5 (TBD after US Open)

Bud Cauley

Harry Hall

Mackenzie Hughes

Matti Schmid

Kevin Yu

Current year tournament winners (not including Additional Events)

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Min Woo Lee

Sponsor exemptions

Luke Clanton

Rickie Fowler

Gary Woodland

2025 FedExCup points list

Lucas Glover

Ryan Gerard

Sam Stevens

Jordan Spieth

The Travelers Championship's past champions explored

Here's a look at the last ten winners at the Travelers Championship:

2024: Scottie Scheffler beat Tom Kim (Playoff)

beat Tom Kim (Playoff) 2023: Keegan Bradley beat Zac Blair (3 strokes)

beat Zac Blair (3 strokes) 2022: Xander Schauffele beat J.T. Poston (2 strokes)

beat J.T. Poston (2 strokes) 2021: Harris English beat Kramer Hickok (Playoff)

beat Kramer Hickok (Playoff) 2020: Dustin Johnson beat Kevin Streelman (1 stroke)

beat Kevin Streelman (1 stroke) 2019: Chez Reavie beat Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher (4 strokes)

beat Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher (4 strokes) 2018: Bubba Watson beat Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, and Beau Hossler (3 strokes)

beat Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, and Beau Hossler (3 strokes) 2017: Jordan Spieth beat Daniel Berger (Playoff)

beat Daniel Berger (Playoff) 2016: Russell Knox beat Jerry Kelly (1 stroke)

beat Jerry Kelly (1 stroke) 2015: Bubba Watson beat Paul Casey (Playoff)

