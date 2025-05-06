How to watch Truist Championship 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

The Truist Championship is the sixth signature event of the PGA Tour schedule, and two more signature events are remaining on the PGA roster after this. The Truist will take place from May 8 to 11, following the same schedule as the Myrtle Beach Classic of the PGA Tour.
The Truist Championship will be broadcast and streamed on Golf Channel, NBC Sports App, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, Paramount+, and CBS. Here's the entire schedule for the TV timings and streaming details for the upcoming signature event:
First round, Thursday, May 8
8 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
12-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
2-6 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
Second round, Friday, May 9
8 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
12-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
4-7 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
Third round, Saturday, May 10
8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-6:30 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
1-3 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
3-6:30 p.m.- CBS, Paramount+
Final round, Sunday, May 11
7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
1-3 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
3-6 p.m.- CBS, Paramount+
The Truist Championship will take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course.
Which golfers will play in the field of the Truist Championship?
The Truist Championship will have a limited field of 72 golfers as it is a signature event on the PGA Tour roster. The purse of the tournament is $20 million, and a full field of top-tier golfers will play there. The field includes the defending champion and this year's Masters champion, Rory McIlroy.
Others in the field are Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and more. Here's the full field list for the Truist Championship:
Collin Morikawa
Sahith Theegala
Xander Schauffele
Russell Henley
Adam Scott
Sungjae Im
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Hideki Matsuyama
Shane Lowry
Sam Burns
Viktor Hovland
Justin Thomas
Taylor Pendrith
Ludvig Aberg
Patrick Cantlay
Robert MacIntyre
Matthieu Pavon
Tommy Fleetwood
Keegan Bradley
Byeong Hun An
Tony Finau
Aaron Rai
Akshay Bhatia
Chris Kirk
Sepp Straka
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tom Hoge
Brian Harman
Si Woo Kim
Jason Day
Davis Thompson
Denny McCarthy
Cam Davis
Alex Noren
Will Zalatoris
Corey Conners
Matt Fitzpatrick
J.T. Poston
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Cameron Young
Austin Eckroat
Max Homa
Adam Hadwin
Max Greyserman
Nick Dunlap
Eric Cole
Brian Campbell
Harris English
Joe Highsmith
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
Gary Woodland
Keith Mitchell
Daniel Berger
Lucas Glover
Ben Griffin
Michael Kim
Min Woo Lee
Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak
Justin Rose
J.J. Spaun
Nick Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Rasmus Højgaard
Sam Stevens
Michael Thorbjornsen
Erik van Rooyen