How to watch Truist Championship 2025? TV, streaming and more explored

The Truist Championship is the sixth signature event of the PGA Tour schedule, and two more signature events are remaining on the PGA roster after this. The Truist will take place from May 8 to 11, following the same schedule as the Myrtle Beach Classic of the PGA Tour.

The Truist Championship will be broadcast and streamed on Golf Channel, NBC Sports App, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, Paramount+, and CBS. Here's the entire schedule for the TV timings and streaming details for the upcoming signature event:

First round, Thursday, May 8

8 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

12-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

2-6 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

Second round, Friday, May 9

8 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

12-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-7 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

Third round, Saturday, May 10

8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6:30 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

3-6:30 p.m.- CBS, Paramount+

Final round, Sunday, May 11

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

3-6 p.m.- CBS, Paramount+

The Truist Championship will take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course.

Which golfers will play in the field of the Truist Championship?

The Truist Championship will have a limited field of 72 golfers as it is a signature event on the PGA Tour roster. The purse of the tournament is $20 million, and a full field of top-tier golfers will play there. The field includes the defending champion and this year's Masters champion, Rory McIlroy.

Others in the field are Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and more. Here's the full field list for the Truist Championship:

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Aberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Alex Noren

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Brian Campbell

Harris English

Joe Highsmith

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

Keith Mitchell

Daniel Berger

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Michael Kim

Min Woo Lee

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Justin Rose

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Stevens

Michael Thorbjornsen

Erik van Rooyen

