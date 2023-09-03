How to watch Walker Cup 2023 Day 2: Tee times, TV schedule and more

The 2023 Walker Cup began on Saturday and will have its final on Sunday. Leading amateur golfers from the United States, Great Britain, and Ireland compete in the competition, which is held every two years, in a team format game.

The 49th edition of the tournament is being held at the Old Course, St. Andrews, in Scotland. On Sunday, the morning slot is booked for foursome matches while singles matches will take place in the afternoon.

The players will tee off at 8 a.m. for foursome matches and singles will start at 1:15 p.m. followed by a closing ceremony.

Walker Cup 2023 Day 2: Tee times

Here are the tee times for the 2023 Walker Cup Day 2:

Foursome

08:00 a.m.: Caleb Surratt/Ben James vs. John Gough/Matthew McClean

08:10 a.m.: Nick Dunlap/Gordon Sargent vs. Connor Graham/Calum Scott

08:20 a.m. Preston Summerhays/Nick Gabrelcik vs. Alex Maguire/James Ashfield

08:30 a.m. Dylan Menante/Austin Greaser vs. Liam Nolan/Mark Power

Sunday singles tee times

13:15 p.m. Caleb Surratt vs. Calum Scott

13:25 p.m. Nick Dunlap vs. Barclay Brown

13:35 p.m. Stewart Hagestad vs. Connor Graham

13:45 p.m. Gordon Sargent vs. John Gough

13:55 p.m. Preston Summerhays vs. James Ashfield

14:05 p.m. Dylan Menante vs. Matthew McClean

14:15 p.m. Nick Gabrelcik vs. Jack Bigham

14:25 p.m. Ben James vs. Mark Power

14:35 p.m. Austin Greaser vs. Liam Nolan

14:45 p.m.David Ford vs. Alex Maguire

(all-time in BST)

Walker Cup 2023 Day 2 TV schedule

For the European audience, the Walker Cup will be live-streamed on Sky Sports. The tournament will be available from 9:30 pm on Sky Sports Golf red button/Sky Sports Mix and from 11 pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

It will also be streamed on Golf Channel from 8 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET.

Walker Cup 2023 Day 1 result

Here are the results of the Day 1 of the 2023 Walker Cup:

Gordon Sargent and Dylan Menante, U.S., def. Barclay Brown and Mark Power, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Calum Scott and Connor Graham, GB&I, def. Caleb Surratt and Ben James, U.S., 3 and 2.

Matthew McClean and John Gough, GB&I, def. Preston Summerhays and David Ford, U.S., 1 up

Alex Maguire and James Ashfield, GB&I, def. Nick Dunlap and Stewart Hagestad, U.S., 1 up.

Caleb Surratt, U.S., def. Barclay Brown, GB&I, 4 and 3.

Calum Scott, GB&I, def. Nick Grabelcik, U.S., 2 and 1.

Gordon Sargent, U.S., def. Jack Bigham, GB&I, 1 up.

Liam Nolan, GB&I, def. Austin Greaser, U.S., 1 up.

Mark Power, GB&I, def. David Ford, U.S., 1 up.

Preston Summerhays, U.S., halved with Matthew McClean, GB&I.

Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Alex Maguire, GB&I, 4 and 3.

John Gough, GB&I, def. Nick Dunlap, U.S., 6 and 5.