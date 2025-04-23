How to watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025? TV and streaming schedule details explored

The PGA Tour now heads to Avondale for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, the next stop of the season. The event will tee off on Thursday, April 23, at TPC Louisiana.

Ad

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 is a one-of-a-kind event that will feature 80 two-player teams competing over four days in foursome and four-ball formats. The Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the event on all four days, while CBS will take over evening coverage on the weekends.

Here is the complete TV schedule for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 (all times ET):

Thursday, April 24

Round 1:

3-6 pm (Golf Channel)

Ad

Trending

Friday, April 25

Round 2:

3-6 pm: (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 26

Round 3:

1-3 pm (Golf Channel)

3-6 pm (CBS)

Sunday, April 27

Round 4:

1-3 pm (Golf Channel)

3-6 pm (CBS)

Streaming

Fans can also stream the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 online via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. The platform will offer four feeds with exclusive coverage, including the main feed, marquee group feed, featured holes, and featured group feeds for each round.

Radio

Ad

Fans can also enjoy the Zurich Classic of New Orleans via PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM or for free at PGATour.com/liveaudio. Here's a look at the schedule:

Thursday-Friday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m

Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m

Tee time details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1:

Ad

Tee 1

8:00 am: Jonathan Byrd/Chesson Hadley & Patrick Fishburn/Zac Blair

8:13 am: Robert Streb/Troy Merritt & Chad Ramey/Justin Lower

8:26 am: Mark Hubbard/Ryan Brehm & Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire

8:39 am: Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett & Nick Hardy/Davis Riley

8:52 am: Cam Davis/Adam Svensson & Peter Malnati/Russell Knox

9:05 am: Lee Hodges/Jason Dufner & Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie

9:18 am: Robby Shelton/Trey Mullinax & John Pak/Taylor Montgomery

9:31 am: Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya & Ben Taylor/David Skinns

9:44 am: Trace Crowe/Taylor Dickson & Kaito Onishi/Rikuya Hoshino

9:57 am: Kevin Velo/Isaiah Salinda & Jordan Smith/Laurie Canter

1:05 pm: Bud Cauley/Kevin Tway & Doug Ghim/Chan Kim

1:18 pm: Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips & Sami Valimaki/Ben Silverman

1:31 pm: Joel Dahmen/Harry Higgs & Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak

1:44 pm: Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore & Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama

1:57 pm: Robert MacIntyre/Thomas Detry & Alex Fitzpatrick/Matt Fitzpatrick

2:10 pm: Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox & Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor

2:23 pm: Matt McCarty/Mason Andersen & Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins

2:36 pm: Matthew Riedel/Will Gordon & Mac Meissner/Noah Goodwin

2:49 pm: Will Chandler/Matt NeSmith & Jeremy Paul/Yannik Paul

3:02 pm: Cristobal Del Solar/Matteo Manassero & Angel Ayora/Alejandro Del Rey

Ad

Tee 10:

8:00 am: Rico Hoey/Sam Ryder & Alex Smalley/Joseph Bramlett

8:13 am: J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell & Ryan Gerard/Danny Walker

8:26 am: Matthieu Pavon/Victor Perez & Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Erik van Rooyen

8:39 am: Michael Thorbjornsen/Karl Vilips & Rasmus Højgaard/Nicolai Højgaard

8:52 am: Shane Lowry/Rory McIlroy & Tom Hoge/Billy Horschel

9:05 am: Sahith Theegala/Aaron Rai & Akshay Bhatia/Carson Young

9:18 am: Frankie Capan III/Jake Knapp & Eric Cole/Sam Saunders

9:31 am: Greyson Sigg/Kevin Kisner & Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy

9:44 am: Trevor Cone/Kevin Roy & Thomas Rosenmueller/Paul Peterson

9:57 am: Antoine Rozner/Kris Ventura & Steven Fisk/Tim Widing

1:05 pm: Cameron Champ/Lanto Griffin & Beau Hossler/Andrew Putnam

1:18 pm: Bill Haas/Martin Laird & Dylan Wu/David Lipsky

1:31 pm: Henrik Norlander/Luke List & Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan

1:44 pm: Max Greyserman/Nico Echavarria & Kevin Yu/Jhonattan Vegas

1:57 pm: Si Woo Kim/Sangmoon Bae & Ryan Palmer/Zach Johnson

2:10 pm: Luke Donald/Camilo Villegas & Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

2:23 pm: Joe Highsmith/Alejandro Tosti & Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen

2:36 pm: Hayden Springer/Nate Lashley & Vince Whaley/Anders Albertson

2:49 pm: Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry & Jesper Svensson/Niklas Norgaard

3:02 pm: Pierceson Coody/Jackson Suber & William Mouw/Ricky Castillo

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More