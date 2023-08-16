How will the LIV Golf transfer window work? Circuit’s player trade system explored

LIV Golf reportedly will introduce a new trading window ahead of the next season. Like football and baseball, golf will also have a trading . The Saudi-backed circuit has initial plans to allow its players to change teams in 2024.

A LIV Golf executive confirmed to Golf Monthly that the transfer window will have a deadline before which players can move from one team to another.

However, not many details of the new policy have been released yet. But several reports claimed that players need to agree to move and the contract should be signed by teams and the LIV Golf before trading.

It is pertinent to note that some trading has been witnessed in the second season of the Saudi circuit. However, it was between free agents.

Talor Gooch played the first season of LIV Golf with 4 Aces and then he moved to Range Goats GC, while Peter Uihlen left Smash GC to play for 4 Aces and Matthew Wolff took his place in Smash GC.

However, Wolff had a sour relationship with Captain Brooks Koekpa and reportedly he is not an official member of Smash GC.

"It could be monetary"- LIV golfers open up about the new transfer window

There have been a lot of issues between teams during the second season of LIV Golf, especially with Smash GC. However, the introduction of a transfer window may resolve and give more options for players next season.

Crushers captain Bryson DeChambeau commented on the LIV Golf transfer window. The LIV golfer said that he can't speak for everyone but if he needs to decide something based on the player's performance, the new changes can help him.

“I can't speak for everyone, but what I can say is that if it comes time to where someone's not performing well, and it's been enough time to try and get given that opportunity to play well and it's not been done, I will make a decision based on that," Bryson said by Golf Monthly.

“It'd be money and an opportunity to be a part of something new, unique and special," he added.

Peter Uilheil also shared his thoughts. He explained:

"It could be monetary, it could be travel, it could be anything. There's a lot that one team can give you that another team potentially can’t. The Range Goats might have a little bit more to offer than the Cleeks right now just based on the value of the franchise.”

The Range GC caption Bubba Watson spoke about the reported transfer window with Sports illustrated. He said that this will sort out numerous issues.

“It's gonna be a reason of not getting along. This guy can help us or I'm buddies with this guy, or all the team's friends with this guy," said Watson.

The LIV Golf has recently concluded with the Bedminster event and will not head for their next event in Chicago next month.