How will the weather fare at the 2025 Barracuda Championship round 4?

The 2025 Barracuda Championship heads into its final round on Sunday at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course in Truckee, California. While players have enjoyed good conditions so far, the weather for Round 4 could bring challenges with high heat, strong winds, and very dry air.The forecast shows plenty of sunshine with no chance of rain or thunderstorms. Afternoon winds could become breezy, with gusts reaching up to 46 km/h, increasing the fire threat in the area. Temperatures are expected to peak at 29°C, with a real feel of 30°C under the sun, as per AccuWeather.Here’s a detailed look at Sunday’s weather forecast for the Barracuda Championship:MorningTemperature: 27°Condition: SunnyWind: SW 11 km/hWind Gusts: 35 km/hHumidity: 30%Dew Point: 0°Probability of Precipitation: 0%Precipitation: 0.0 mmCloud Cover: 1%Visibility: 10 kmAfternoonTemperature: 29°Condition: Sunny and breezyWind: WSW 24 km/hWind Gusts: 46 km/hHumidity: 14%Dew Point: -3°Probability of Precipitation: 0%Precipitation: 0.0 mmCloud Cover: 0%Visibility: 10 kmEveningTemperature: 9°Condition: ClearWind: SW 11 km/hWind Gusts: 39 km/hHumidity: 39%Dew Point: -1°Probability of Precipitation: 0%Precipitation: 0.0 mmCloud Cover: 0%Visibility: 10 kmThe sunny skies and dry conditions may favor good scoring, but the afternoon winds could test players during the final stretch.What is at stake at the 2025 Barracuda Championship?The 2025 Barracuda Championship offers a total purse of $4 million, the same as last year. The winner will take home $720,000 along with 300 FedEx Cup points and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere’s the full breakdown of how the Barracuda Championship purse will be distributed:1 $720,000.002 $436,000.003 $276,000.004 $196,000.005 $164,000.006 $145,000.007 $135,000.008 $125,000.009 $117,000.0010 $109,000.0011 $101,000.0012 $93,000.0013 $85,000.0014 $77,000.0015 $73,000.0016 $69,000.0017 $65,000.0018 $61,000.0019 $57,000.0020 $53,000.0021 $49,000.0022 $45,000.0023 $41,800.0024 $38,600.0025 $35,400.0026 $32,200.0027 $31,000.0028 $29,800.0029 $28,600.0030 $27,400.0031 $26,200.0032 $25,000.0033 $23,800.0034 $22,800.0035 $21,800.0036 $20,800.0037 $19,800.0038 $19,000.0039 $18,200.0040 $17,400.0041 $16,600.0042 $15,800.0043 $15,000.0044 $14,200.0045 $13,400.0046 $12,600.0047 $11,800.0048 $11,160.0049 $10,600.0050 $10,280.0051 $10,040.0052 $9,800.0053 $9,640.0054 $9,480.0055 $9,400.0056 $9,320.0057 $9,240.0058 $9,160.0059 $9,080.0060 $9,000.0061 $8,920.0062 $8,840.0063 $8,760.0064 $8,680.0065 $8,600.0066 $8,520.0067 $8,440.0068 $8,360.0069 $8,280.0070 $8,200.0071 $8,120.0072 $8,040.0073 $7,960.0074 $7,880.0075 $7,800.0076 $7,720.0077 $7,640.0078 $7,560.0079 $7,480.0080 $7,400.0081 $7,320.0082 $7,240.0083 $7,160.0084 $7,080.0085 $7,000.0086 $6,920.0087 $6,840.0088 $6,760.0089 $6,680.0090 $6,600.00