How did Xander Schauffele perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1?

Xander Schauffele had a mixed start at the Travelers Championship, carding a 1-under 69 in the opening round. Following the first round, he was seven strokes off the lead.

On Thursday, June 19, Schauffele teed off at TPC River Highlands in pursuit of his first title at the event. He opened with a string of pars before making two bogeys to shoot 37 on the front nine.

He made a birdie and a bogey on the 11th and 12th holes, respectively, before picking up four birdies over the next five holes. However, he two-putted the final hole for his fourth bogey of the day.

Following the first day’s action, Xander Schauffele is tied for 36th alongside Harry Hall, Byeong Hun An, Ryan Fox, Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy, and Hideki Matsuyama. He is seven shots behind Austin Eckroat and Scottie Scheffler, who both fired 62 to get off to a flying start.

Here’s a leaderboard for the Travelers Championship 2025 after Round 1:

T1. Austin Eckroat: -8

Austin Eckroat: T1. Scottie Scheffler: -8

Scottie Scheffler: T3. Wyndham Clark: -6

Wyndham Clark: T3. Rory McIlroy: -6

Rory McIlroy: T3. Keegan Bradley: -6

Keegan Bradley: 6. Cameron Young: -5

Cameron Young: T7. Davis Riley: -4

Davis Riley: T7. Nick Taylor: -4

Nick Taylor: T7. Jason Day: -4

Jason Day: T7. Adam Hadwin: -4

Adam Hadwin: T7. Max Greyserman: -4

Max Greyserman: T7. Tommy Fleetwood: -4

Tommy Fleetwood: T7. Viktor Hovland: -4

Viktor Hovland: T7. Brian Harman: -4

Brian Harman: T15. Tom Kim: -3

Tom Kim: T15. Sam Burns: -3

Sam Burns: T15. Ben Griffin: -3

Ben Griffin: T15. Harris English: -3

Harris English: T15. Gary Woodland: -3

Gary Woodland: T15. Patrick Cantlay: -3

Patrick Cantlay: T15. Sungjae Im: -3

Sungjae Im: T15. Alex Noren: -3

Alex Noren: T15. Justin Thomas: -3

Justin Thomas: T15. Collin Morikawa: -3

Collin Morikawa: T15. Luke Clanton: -3

Xander Schauffele's hole-by-hole scorecard in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at Xander Schauffele's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1:

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 3 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 5 (Par 3): 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 6 (Par 5): 5 (E)

5 (E) Hole 7 (Par 4): 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 (+1)

3 (+1) Hole 9 (Par 4): 5 (+2)

5 (+2) OUT: 37 (+2)

37 (+2) Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 11 (Par 3): 2 (+2)

2 (+2) Hole 12 (Par 4): 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Hole 13 (Par 5): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 14 (Par 4): 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 15 (Par 4): 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 18 (Par 4): 5 (-1)

5 (-1) IN: 32 (-3)

32 (-3) Total: 69 (-1)

