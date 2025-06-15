How did Xander Schauffele perform in R4 of the 2025 US Open?

Xander Schauffele carded his best round of the 2025 US Open on Sunday (June 15). However, his efforts weren't enough to get him in contention for victory.

On Sunday, Schauffele started off his round at Oakmont with a par. He carded a birdie on the second hole, and another on the fourth. He concluded his front nine with two birdies and seven pars.

Xander Schauffele then finished off the back nine with one birdie and two bogeys, which resulted in him concluding his round with a score of 69. Here’s how he performed:

Hole 1 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 2 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 3 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 4 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 5 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 6 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 7 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 8 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 9 (par 4): 4 (par)

Front Nine: 33 (–2)

Hole 10 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 11 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 12 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 13 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 14 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 15 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 16 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 17 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 18 (par 4): 4 (par)

Back Nine: 36 (+1)

Total: 69 (–1)

Xander Schauffele's run at Majors through the years

Xander Schauffele has come close at Augusta National but is still chasing his first Masters win. His best finish came in 2019, when he tied for second alongside Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. That week, Schauffele led the field with 25 birdies, becoming only the third player since 1980, after Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, to reach that number. He ultimately fell one stroke short of Tiger Woods, who won his fifth green jacket.

After several close calls in majors, Schauffele captured his first title at the 2024 PGA Championship. He posted a record-breaking total of 263 to edge out Bryson DeChambeau by a single shot. Tied heading into the final hole, Schauffele birdied the 18th to avoid a playoff and secure the lowest winning score in major history. Viktor Hovland finished third, while Thomas Detry and Collin Morikawa shared fourth.

Schauffele has yet to win the U.S. Open, though he delivered a strong showing in 2019, tying for third with Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie, and Justin Rose. That group finished six shots behind champion Gary Woodland and three behind runner-up Brooks Koepka.

He followed up his PGA win with another at the 2024 Open Championship, shooting a final-round 65 to finish at 9-under 275. He became the first player to close both the PGA and Open with 65s.

Xander Schauffele won by two shots over Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, with Thriston Lawrence taking solo fourth.

