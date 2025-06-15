How did Xander Schauffele perform in Round 3 of the 2025 U.S. Open?

Xander Schauffele completed his third round at the 2025 U.S. Open with a 1-over 71. After rounds of 72 and 74 on Thursday and Friday, the World No. 3 now sits at 7-over for the tournament and is tied for 35th place heading into Sunday’s final round at Oakmont.

Ad

Schauffele began his round steadily on Saturday, playing the first five holes at even par. He then gained momentum with back-to-back birdies on the par-3 6th and par-4 7th. However, he dropped a shot on the par-3 8th, closing the front nine with a 34, one under par.

On the back nine, Schauffele made a birdie on the 12th but followed it with bogeys on 13, 16, and 17, ending the day with a 71.

Here is Xander Schauffele’s hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 3 of the 2025 U.S. Open:

Ad

Trending

Front Nine:

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4

Hole 2 (Par 4): 4

Hole 3 (Par 4): 4

Hole 4 (Par 5): 5

Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

Hole 6 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)

Hole 7 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 8 (Par 3): 4 (bogey)

Hole 9 (Par 4): 4

Total: 34 (-1)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

Hole 11 (Par 4): 4

Hole 12 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 13 (Par 3): 4 (bogey)

Hole 14 (Par 4): 4

Hole 15 (Par 4): 4

Hole 16 (Par 3): 4 (bogey)

Hole 17 (Par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 18 (Par 4): 4

Total: 37 (+2)

Round 3 Total: 71 (+1)

Xander Schauffele at the U.S. Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

This is Schauffele’s eighth U.S. Open appearance. He has never finished outside the top 15 but is still looking for his first win at the event. His best finish came in 2019 when he tied for third. So far in the 2025 season, this is his 10th start. He has had one top-10 finish.

Ad

When will Xander Schauffele tee off in the fourth round of the U.S. Open?

Xander Schauffele is scheduled to tee off at 10:58 a.m. ET in the fourth round of the 125th U.S. Open. He will be playing alongside Maverick McNealy.

Here's a look at all groupings for the fourth round in Oakmont, Pennsylvania (all times are in ET):

Ad

Tee No. 1

7:52 a.m. – Cam Davis

8:03 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith

8:14 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English

8:25 a.m. – Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith

8:36 a.m. – Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim

8:47 a.m. – James Nicholas, Brian Harman

8:58 a.m. – Philip Barbaree, Jr., Sungjae Im

9:14 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy

9:25 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Tony Finau

9:36 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak

9:47 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes

9:58 a.m. – Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick

10:09 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard

10:20 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Corey Conners

10:36 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

10:47 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Tom Kim

10:58 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele

11:09 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas

11:20 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone

11:31 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston

11:42 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry

11:58 a.m. – Jason Day, Chris Kirk

12:09 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens

12:20 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard

12:31 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Victor Perez

12:42 p.m. – Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:53 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:04 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman

1:31 p.m. – Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre

1:42 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence

1:53 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz

2:04 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun

2:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Sam Burns

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More