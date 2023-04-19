Create

How does the Zurich Classic work? The PGA Tour event's scoring format and team selection explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 19, 2023 14:44 GMT
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele won the 2022 Zurich Classic

The 2023 Zurich Classic will take place at TPC Louisiana in Avondale as the PGA Tour heads to Louisiana this week. First played in 1938, the Zurich Classic followed an individual format until 2017 when it was converted into a team format with pairs competing against each other.

Format

The Zurich Classic will be played in an alternating round of four-ball and foursomes.

  • Fourball: Each player in the team will play their ball independently throughout the round, and the best score between the two will be taken into account for each hole. For instance, if one scores a bogey on hole No. 1, and his teammate scores a birdie, then the team will register a birdie.
  • Foursome: In the foursome format, teams will decide which player will take the tee shot on odd or even holes before the round commences. One team member will tee off on the odd-numbered holes, and the other player will begin the even-numbered holes.

The tournament will begin with a four-ball format in Round 1 followed by a foursome in Round 2 and then again a four-ball in Round 3. The final round, Round 4, will feature a foursome format.

Pairings for the 2023 Zurich Classic

Zurich Classic will take place from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23
  1. Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker
  2. Zac Blair and Marty Dou
  3. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
  4. Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler
  5. Wesley Bryan and Grayson Murray
  6. Victor Perez and Thomas Detry
  7. Tyson Alexander and Carl Yuan
  8. Tyler Duncan and Hank Lebioda
  9. Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings
  10. Trevor Cone and Andrew Novak
  11. Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard
  12. Taylor Pendrith and Michael Gligic
  13. Taylor Moore and Matthew NeSmith
  14. Tano Goya and Trevor Werbylo
  15. Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell
  16. Sung Kang and Sangmoon Bae
  17. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim
  18. Sam Saunders and Eric Cole
  19. Sam Ryder and Doc Redman
  20. Sam Burns and Billy Horschel
  21. Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh
  22. Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy
  23. Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
  24. Russell Knox and Brian Stuard
  25. Robert Streb and Troy Merritt
  26. Ricky Barnes and Kyle Stanley
  27. Richy Werenski and Scott Brown
  28. Paul Haley II and Cody Gribble
  29. Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman
  30. Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
  31. Michael Thompson and Paresh Amin
  32. Michael Kim and S.Y. Noh
  33. Max McGreevy and Sam Stevens
  34. Matthias Schwab and Vincent Norrman
  35. Matt Wallace and Callum Shinkwin
  36. Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
  37. Luke List and Henrik Norlander
  38. Lee Hodges and Robby Shelton
  39. Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery
  40. Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft
  41. Justin Lower and Dylan Wu
  42. John Daly and David Duval
  43. Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy
  44. Jimmy Walker and D.A. Points
  45. Jim Herman and Ryan Armour
  46. Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell
  47. J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley
  48. Harry Hall and Akshay Bhatia
  49. Harrison Endycott and Aaron Baddeley
  50. Harris English and Tom Hoge
  51. Greyson Sigg and Brice Garnett
  52. Geoff Ogilvy and Kevin Stadler
  53. Erik van Rooyen and MJ Daffue
  54. Edoardo Molinari and Luke Donald
  55. Dylan Frittelli and Matti Schmid
  56. Doug Ghim and Kramer Hickok
  57. Derek Ernst and Robert Garrigus
  58. Davis Thompson and Will Gordon
  59. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
  60. David Lipsky and Aaron Rai
  61. David Lingmerth and Jonas Blixt
  62. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa
  63. Chris Stroud and William McGirt
  64. Chesson Hadley and Ben Martin
  65. Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer
  66. Chad Collins and D.J. Trahan
  67. Carson Young and Kyle Westmoreland
  68. Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers
  69. Callum Tarren and Ben Taylor
  70. Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim
  71. Brent Grant and Kevin Roy
  72. Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire
  73. Brandon Wu and Joseph Bramlett
  74. Brandon Matthews and Sean O'Hair
  75. Bill Haas and Jonathan Byrd
  76. Ben Griffin and Ryan Gerard
  77. Austin Smotherman and Harry Higgs
  78. Austin Eckroat and Scott Harrington
  79. Augusto Nunez and Fabian Gomez
  80. Andrew Landry and Austin Cook

2023 Zurich Classic field, odds

  • Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay: 3-1
  • Collin Morikawa and Max Homa: 13 and 2
  • Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell: 11-1
  • Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim: 14-1
  • Sam Burns and Billy Horschel: 18-1
  • Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery: 22-1
  • Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh: 22-1
  • Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler: 22-1
  • Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick 28-1
  • J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley: 33-1
  • Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin: 33-1
  • Davis Riley and Nick Hardy: 33-1

Edited by Piyush Bisht
