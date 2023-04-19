How does the Zurich Classic work? The PGA Tour event's scoring format and team selection explored

The 2023 Zurich Classic will take place at TPC Louisiana in Avondale as the PGA Tour heads to Louisiana this week. First played in 1938, the Zurich Classic followed an individual format until 2017 when it was converted into a team format with pairs competing against each other.

Format

The Zurich Classic will be played in an alternating round of four-ball and foursomes.

Fourball: Each player in the team will play their ball independently throughout the round, and the best score between the two will be taken into account for each hole. For instance, if one scores a bogey on hole No. 1, and his teammate scores a birdie, then the team will register a birdie.

In the foursome format, teams will decide which player will take the tee shot on odd or even holes before the round commences. One team member will tee off on the odd-numbered holes, and the other player will begin the even-numbered holes.

The tournament will begin with a four-ball format in Round 1 followed by a foursome in Round 2 and then again a four-ball in Round 3. The final round, Round 4, will feature a foursome format.

Pairings for the 2023 Zurich Classic

Zurich Classic will take place from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23

Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker Zac Blair and Marty Dou Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler Wesley Bryan and Grayson Murray Victor Perez and Thomas Detry Tyson Alexander and Carl Yuan Tyler Duncan and Hank Lebioda Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings Trevor Cone and Andrew Novak Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard Taylor Pendrith and Michael Gligic Taylor Moore and Matthew NeSmith Tano Goya and Trevor Werbylo Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell Sung Kang and Sangmoon Bae Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim Sam Saunders and Eric Cole Sam Ryder and Doc Redman Sam Burns and Billy Horschel Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard Russell Knox and Brian Stuard Robert Streb and Troy Merritt Ricky Barnes and Kyle Stanley Richy Werenski and Scott Brown Paul Haley II and Cody Gribble Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin Michael Thompson and Paresh Amin Michael Kim and S.Y. Noh Max McGreevy and Sam Stevens Matthias Schwab and Vincent Norrman Matt Wallace and Callum Shinkwin Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick Luke List and Henrik Norlander Lee Hodges and Robby Shelton Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft Justin Lower and Dylan Wu John Daly and David Duval Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy Jimmy Walker and D.A. Points Jim Herman and Ryan Armour Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley Harry Hall and Akshay Bhatia Harrison Endycott and Aaron Baddeley Harris English and Tom Hoge Greyson Sigg and Brice Garnett Geoff Ogilvy and Kevin Stadler Erik van Rooyen and MJ Daffue Edoardo Molinari and Luke Donald Dylan Frittelli and Matti Schmid Doug Ghim and Kramer Hickok Derek Ernst and Robert Garrigus Davis Thompson and Will Gordon Davis Riley and Nick Hardy David Lipsky and Aaron Rai David Lingmerth and Jonas Blixt Collin Morikawa and Max Homa Chris Stroud and William McGirt Chesson Hadley and Ben Martin Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer Chad Collins and D.J. Trahan Carson Young and Kyle Westmoreland Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers Callum Tarren and Ben Taylor Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim Brent Grant and Kevin Roy Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire Brandon Wu and Joseph Bramlett Brandon Matthews and Sean O'Hair Bill Haas and Jonathan Byrd Ben Griffin and Ryan Gerard Austin Smotherman and Harry Higgs Austin Eckroat and Scott Harrington Augusto Nunez and Fabian Gomez Andrew Landry and Austin Cook

2023 Zurich Classic field, odds

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay: 3-1

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa: 13 and 2

Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell: 11-1

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim: 14-1

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel: 18-1

Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery: 22-1

Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh: 22-1

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler: 22-1

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick 28-1

J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley: 33-1

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin: 33-1

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy: 33-1

