HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2.4 million purse?

On Sunday, March 2, Lydia Ko carded a 3-under 69 to win the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. Following the last round, she finished at 13-under and posted a four-shot victory over Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul.

Ad

Ko started the final round of the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship with a one-shot lead after 54 holes over Charley Hull. While she made five birdies and two bogeys to claim the 22nd LPGA Tour win, Hull slipped to T4 after shooting a 74. She finished at 7-under along with Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez.

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship had a $2.4 million purse and Ko took home $360,000 as the winner's share. Furue and Thitikul each earned $195,302 for finishing as runners-up.

Ad

Trending

The final payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 explored

Jeeno Thitikul finished joint runner-up at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the complete payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025:

1. Lydia Ko: $360,000

T2. Ayaka Furue: $195,302

T2. Jeeno Thitikul: $195,302

T4. Jin Hee Im: $104,318

T4. Gaby Lopez: $104,318

T4. Charley Hull: $104,318

T7. Hannah Green: $59,183

T7. A Lim Kim: $59,183

T7. Yealimi Noh: $59,183

T7. Hyo Joo Kim: $59,183

T11. Minjee Lee: $43,503

T11. Mao Saigo: $43,503

T11. Hye-Jin Choi: $43,503

T14. Nasa Hataoka: $35,075

T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $35,075

T14. Carlota Ciganda: $35,075

T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $35,075

T18. Lauren Coughlin: $29,581

T18. Haeran Ryu: $29,581

T18. Jin Young Ko: $29,581

T21. Ruoning Yin: $24,200

T21. Amy Yang: $24,200

T21. Rio Takeda: $24,200

T21. Brooke M. Henderson: $24,200

T21. Allisen Corpuz: $24,200

T21. Mi Hyang Lee: $24,200

T21. Leona Maguire: $24,200

T21. Miyu Yamashita: $24,200

T29. Lilia Vu: $18,715

T29. Celine Boutier: $18,715

T29. Moriya Jutanugarn: $18,715

T29. Jennifer Kupcho: $18,715

T29. Miranda Wang: $18,715

T34. Bailey Tardy: $15,555

T34. Sarah Schmelzel: $15,555

T34. Andrea Lee: $15,555

T34. Shannon Tan: $15,555

38. Ariya Jutanugarn: $14,005

T39. Lucy Li: $13,137

T39. Auston Kim: $13,137

T41. Linn Grant: $11,651

T41. Albane Valenzuela: $11,651

T41. Caroline Masson: $11,651

T41. Ruixin Liu: $11,651

T45. Linnea Strom: $10,163

T45. Chanettee Wannasaen: $10,163

T45. Hinako Shibuno: $10,163

T48. Stephanie Kyriacou: $9,233

T48. Brittany Altomare: $9,233

T50. Nataliya Guseva: $8,552

T50. Muni He: $8,552

T52. Esther Henseleit: $7,932

T52. Sophia Popov: $7,932

T52. Arpichaya Yubol: $7,932

T55. Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,064

T55. Maja Stark: $7,064

T55. Narin An: $7,064

T55. Ryann O'Toole: $7,064

59. Gabriela Ruffels: $6,446

60. Grace Kim: $6,197

61. Alexa Pano: $6,074

T62. Danielle Kang: $5,887

T62. Yuna Nishimura: $5,887

64. Xingtong Chen (a): $0

WD. Angel Yin: $5,639

WD. Jenny Shin: $5,639

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback