HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2.4 million purse?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 02, 2025 08:06 GMT
Lydia Ko wins the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, March 2, Lydia Ko carded a 3-under 69 to win the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. Following the last round, she finished at 13-under and posted a four-shot victory over Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul.

Ko started the final round of the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship with a one-shot lead after 54 holes over Charley Hull. While she made five birdies and two bogeys to claim the 22nd LPGA Tour win, Hull slipped to T4 after shooting a 74. She finished at 7-under along with Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez.

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship had a $2.4 million purse and Ko took home $360,000 as the winner's share. Furue and Thitikul each earned $195,302 for finishing as runners-up.

The final payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 explored

Jeeno Thitikul finished joint runner-up at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the complete payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025:

  • 1. Lydia Ko: $360,000
  • T2. Ayaka Furue: $195,302
  • T2. Jeeno Thitikul: $195,302
  • T4. Jin Hee Im: $104,318
  • T4. Gaby Lopez: $104,318
  • T4. Charley Hull: $104,318
  • T7. Hannah Green: $59,183
  • T7. A Lim Kim: $59,183
  • T7. Yealimi Noh: $59,183
  • T7. Hyo Joo Kim: $59,183
  • T11. Minjee Lee: $43,503
  • T11. Mao Saigo: $43,503
  • T11. Hye-Jin Choi: $43,503
  • T14. Nasa Hataoka: $35,075
  • T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $35,075
  • T14. Carlota Ciganda: $35,075
  • T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $35,075
  • T18. Lauren Coughlin: $29,581
  • T18. Haeran Ryu: $29,581
  • T18. Jin Young Ko: $29,581
  • T21. Ruoning Yin: $24,200
  • T21. Amy Yang: $24,200
  • T21. Rio Takeda: $24,200
  • T21. Brooke M. Henderson: $24,200
  • T21. Allisen Corpuz: $24,200
  • T21. Mi Hyang Lee: $24,200
  • T21. Leona Maguire: $24,200
  • T21. Miyu Yamashita: $24,200
  • T29. Lilia Vu: $18,715
  • T29. Celine Boutier: $18,715
  • T29. Moriya Jutanugarn: $18,715
  • T29. Jennifer Kupcho: $18,715
  • T29. Miranda Wang: $18,715
  • T34. Bailey Tardy: $15,555
  • T34. Sarah Schmelzel: $15,555
  • T34. Andrea Lee: $15,555
  • T34. Shannon Tan: $15,555
  • 38. Ariya Jutanugarn: $14,005
  • T39. Lucy Li: $13,137
  • T39. Auston Kim: $13,137
  • T41. Linn Grant: $11,651
  • T41. Albane Valenzuela: $11,651
  • T41. Caroline Masson: $11,651
  • T41. Ruixin Liu: $11,651
  • T45. Linnea Strom: $10,163
  • T45. Chanettee Wannasaen: $10,163
  • T45. Hinako Shibuno: $10,163
  • T48. Stephanie Kyriacou: $9,233
  • T48. Brittany Altomare: $9,233
  • T50. Nataliya Guseva: $8,552
  • T50. Muni He: $8,552
  • T52. Esther Henseleit: $7,932
  • T52. Sophia Popov: $7,932
  • T52. Arpichaya Yubol: $7,932
  • T55. Jasmine Suwannapura: $7,064
  • T55. Maja Stark: $7,064
  • T55. Narin An: $7,064
  • T55. Ryann O'Toole: $7,064
  • 59. Gabriela Ruffels: $6,446
  • 60. Grace Kim: $6,197
  • 61. Alexa Pano: $6,074
  • T62. Danielle Kang: $5,887
  • T62. Yuna Nishimura: $5,887
  • 64. Xingtong Chen (a): $0
  • WD. Angel Yin: $5,639
  • WD. Jenny Shin: $5,639

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
