HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairing explored

Following Day 2 of the HSBC Women's World Championship, A Lim Kim maintained her lead after shooting a 3-under 69. After Friday's round, she was at 7-under and held a one-stroke lead over Lydia Ko.

Ad

On Friday, February 28, Ko fired a 5-under 67 to jump five spots. Charley Hull shot a 2-under 70 and was tied for third alongside Hyo Joo Kim, who recorded a low 66 in the second round of the HSBC Women's World Championship.

In the third round, Rio Takeda, Mao Saigo, and Brooke M. Henderson will be the first group to tee off on hole 1. The trio will begin their round on Saturday, March 1, at 7:30 am local time, while Shannon Tan, Jennifer Kupcho, and Bailey Tardy will start on hole 10 at 7:35 am local time.

Ad

Trending

Leaders A Lim Kim, Lydia Ko, and Hyo Joo Kim will be in the final group of the day, teeing off from hole 1 at 9:30 am local time.

HSBC Women's World Championship 2025, Round 3 tee time details explored

Lydia Ko during the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025, Round 3:

Ad

Hole 1

7:30 am: Rio Takeda (JPN), Mao Saigo (JPN), Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)

7:42 am: Allisen Corpuz (USA), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Lilia Vu (USA)

7:54 am: Lauren Coughlin (USA), Miranda Wang (CHN), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

8:06 am: Gaby Lopez (MEX), Angel Yin (USA), Hannah Green (AUS)

8:18 am: Moriya Jutanugarn (THA), Hinako Shibuno (JPN), Jeeno Thitikul (THA)

8:30 am: Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Jin Young Ko (KOR)

8:42 am: Amy Yang (KOR), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Minjee Lee (AUS)

8:54 am: Haeran Ryu (KOR), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Celine Boutier (FRA)

9:06 am: Yealimi Noh (USA), Ayaka Furue (JPN), Ruoning Yin (CHN)

9:18 am: Charley Hull (ENG), Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA), Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

9:30 am: A Lim Kim (KOR), Lydia Ko (NZL), Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)

Ad

Hole 10

7:35 am: Shannon Tan (SGP), Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Bailey Tardy (USA)

7:47 am: Nasa Hataoka (JPN), Caroline Masson (GER), Andrea Lee (USA)

7:59 am: Jenny Shin (KOR), Jin Hee Im (KOR), Maja Stark (SWE)

8:11 am: Albane Valenzuela (SUI), Lucy Li (USA), Ruixin Liu (CHN)

8:23 am: Leona Maguire (IRL), Arpichaya Yubol (THA), Linn Grant (SWE)

8:35 am: Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Muni He (CHN), Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

8:47 am: Auston Kim (USA), Narin An (KOR), Linnea Strom (SWE)

8:59 am: Esther Henseleit (GER), Ryann O'Toole (USA), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

9:11 am: Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS), Brittany Altomare (USA)

9:23 am: Alexa Pano (USA), Sophia Popov (GER), Yuna Nishimura (JPN)

9:35 am: Danielle Kang (USA), Grace Kim (AUS), Xingtong Chen (a) (SGP)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback