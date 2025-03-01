HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairing explored

Following the third round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, Lydia Ko took the lead after shooting a 4-under 69. She finished at 10-under after Day 3, holding a single-stroke lead over Charley Hull.

On Saturday, March 1, Ko recorded seven birdies and three bogeys to take the 54-hole lead. Charley Hull also moved up a spot, firing a bogey-free 68. Jeeno Thitikul finished solo third after shooting a low 66.

The final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 will begin on Sunday, March 2, at 7:30 am, with Moriya Jutanugarn, Jennifer Kupcho, and Andrea Lee teeing off from the first hole. Mi Hyang Lee, Leona Maguire, and Caroline Masson will tee off at 7:35 am local time as the first group from hole 10.

The leaders' group will feature Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, and Jeeno Thitikul, teeing off from the first hole at 9:30 am local time. Yuna Nishimura and Danielle Kang will be the last duo to resume play on Day 4. They will tee off from the tenth hole at 9:35 am local time.

HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 tee times explored

Here are the tee time details for the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (all times local):

Hole 1

7:30 am - Moriya Jutanugarn, Jennifer Kupcho, Andrea Lee

- Moriya Jutanugarn, Jennifer Kupcho, Andrea Lee 7:42 am - Brooke M. Henderson, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Jin Young Ko

- Brooke M. Henderson, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Jin Young Ko 7:54 am - Haeran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim, Lilia Vu

- Haeran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim, Lilia Vu 8:06 am - Lauren Coughlin, Miranda Wang, Carlota Ciganda

- Lauren Coughlin, Miranda Wang, Carlota Ciganda 8:18 am - Jin Hee Im, Allisen Corpuz, Shannon Tan

- Jin Hee Im, Allisen Corpuz, Shannon Tan 8:30 am - Mao Saigo, Bailey Tardy, Nasa Hataoka

- Mao Saigo, Bailey Tardy, Nasa Hataoka 8:42 am - Amy Yang, Ruoning Yin, Rio Takeda

- Amy Yang, Ruoning Yin, Rio Takeda 8:54 am - Yealimi Noh, Ayaka Furue, Miyu Yamashita

- Yealimi Noh, Ayaka Furue, Miyu Yamashita 9:06 am - Hannah Green, Gaby Lopez, Hye-Jin Choi

- Hannah Green, Gaby Lopez, Hye-Jin Choi 9:18 am - Minjee Lee, Pajaree Anannarukarn, A Lim Kim

- Minjee Lee, Pajaree Anannarukarn, A Lim Kim 9:30 am - Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul

Hole 10

7:35 am - Mi Hyang Lee, Leona Maguire, Caroline Masson

- Mi Hyang Lee, Leona Maguire, Caroline Masson 7:47 am - Sarah Schmelzel, Muni He, Chanettee Wannasaen

- Sarah Schmelzel, Muni He, Chanettee Wannasaen 7:59 am - Celine Boutier, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hinako Shibuno

- Celine Boutier, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hinako Shibuno 8:11 am - Auston Kim, Linn Grant, Lucy Li

- Auston Kim, Linn Grant, Lucy Li 8:23 am - Ruixin Liu, Arpichaya Yubol, Esther Henseleit

- Ruixin Liu, Arpichaya Yubol, Esther Henseleit 8:35 am - Nataliya Guseva, Maja Stark, Stephanie Kyriacou

- Nataliya Guseva, Maja Stark, Stephanie Kyriacou 8:47 am - Linnea Strom, Albane Valenzuela, Brittany Altomare

- Linnea Strom, Albane Valenzuela, Brittany Altomare 8:59 am - Alexa Pano, Narin An, Ryann O'Toole

- Alexa Pano, Narin An, Ryann O'Toole 9:11 am - Jasmine Suwannapura, Grace Kim, Sophia Popov

- Jasmine Suwannapura, Grace Kim, Sophia Popov 9:23 am - Gabriela Ruffels, Xingtong Chen (a)

- Gabriela Ruffels, Xingtong Chen (a) 9:35 am - Yuna Nishimura, Danielle Kang

