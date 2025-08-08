FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Following the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Akshay Bhatia took the early lead after firing an 8-under 62. The lowest round of his career helped Bhatia take a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood after Day 1 at TPC Southwind.

The second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 will begin on Friday, August 8, at 7:20 a.m. CDT, with Jhonattan Vegas and Max Greyserman teeing off from Hole 1. Erik van Rooyen and Cam Davis are in the day's final pairing and will tee off at 1:15 p.m. CDT.

Leader Akshay Bhatia is paired alongside Harry Hall and will begin the day at 10:50 a.m. CDT. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off the second round at 9:35 a.m. CDT, alongside Sepp Straka.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2 tee time details explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2 (all times CDT):

7:20 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman

7:30 am - Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai

7:40 am - Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley

7:50 am - Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp

8:00 am - Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter

8:10 am - Michael Kim, Jason Day

8:20 am - Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard

8:30 am - Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover

8:40 am - Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay

8:55 am - Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa

9:05 am - Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre

9:15 am - Andrew Novak, Corey Conners

9:25 am - J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood

9:35 am - Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

9:45 am - Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes

9:55 am - Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

10:05 am - Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo

10:15 am - Matti Schmid

10:30 am - Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston

10:40 am - Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark

10:50 am - Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

11:00 am - Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:10 am - Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy

11:20 am - Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry

11:30 am - Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman

11:40 am - Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im

11:50 am - Sam Burns, Justin Rose

12:05 pm - Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

12:15 pm - Cameron Young, Shane Lowry

12:25 pm - Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

12:35 pm - Ben Griffin, Harris English

12:45 pm - Russell Henley, Justin Thomas

12:55 pm - Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers

1:05 pm - Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley

1:15 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

