FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 08, 2025 00:26 GMT
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Collin Morikawa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Following the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Akshay Bhatia took the early lead after firing an 8-under 62. The lowest round of his career helped Bhatia take a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood after Day 1 at TPC Southwind.

The second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 will begin on Friday, August 8, at 7:20 a.m. CDT, with Jhonattan Vegas and Max Greyserman teeing off from Hole 1. Erik van Rooyen and Cam Davis are in the day's final pairing and will tee off at 1:15 p.m. CDT.

Leader Akshay Bhatia is paired alongside Harry Hall and will begin the day at 10:50 a.m. CDT. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off the second round at 9:35 a.m. CDT, alongside Sepp Straka.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2 tee time details explored

Akshay Bhatia takes the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after the First Round (Image Source: Imagn)
Akshay Bhatia takes the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 after the First Round (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 2 (all times CDT):

  • 7:20 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman
  • 7:30 am - Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
  • 7:40 am - Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley
  • 7:50 am - Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp
  • 8:00 am - Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 8:10 am - Michael Kim, Jason Day
  • 8:20 am - Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard
  • 8:30 am - Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover
  • 8:40 am - Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay
  • 8:55 am - Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa
  • 9:05 am - Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre
  • 9:15 am - Andrew Novak, Corey Conners
  • 9:25 am - J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 9:35 am - Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
  • 9:45 am - Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 9:55 am - Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
  • 10:05 am - Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo
  • 10:15 am - Matti Schmid
  • 10:30 am - Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston
  • 10:40 am - Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
  • 10:50 am - Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11:00 am - Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 11:10 am - Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
  • 11:20 am - Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry
  • 11:30 am - Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 11:40 am - Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im
  • 11:50 am - Sam Burns, Justin Rose
  • 12:05 pm - Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 12:15 pm - Cameron Young, Shane Lowry
  • 12:25 pm - Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
  • 12:35 pm - Ben Griffin, Harris English
  • 12:45 pm - Russell Henley, Justin Thomas
  • 12:55 pm - Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers
  • 1:05 pm - Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley
  • 1:15 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

