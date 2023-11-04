“I was able to stay focused with my caddy”: Columbian veteran golfer Camilo Villegas reflects on his day 2 lead at WWT Championship

Camilo Villegas is on top of the leaderboard of the WWT Championship at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante after the end of the first two rounds. He has a two-stroke lead against the second-ranked Matt Kuchar.

After the end of the second round on Friday, he spoke about his performance at the ongoing PGA Tour event, specifically about his his performance on the day. As quoted by the mediotiempo, he said:

"The beginning relaxed me a little, gave me a lot of energy… I played pretty well, a long day in which we had to wait a lot, but I was able to stay focused with my caddy and it was a pretty solid second day."

Camilo Villegas added that he respects the game of golf for giving him so much. He emphasized waking up every morning to grow as a person and as a golfer.

"I enjoy what I do, the game of golf has given me so many good things and whether when I am playing well or badly, I wake up in the morning with the same purpose, that of improving and continuing to grow as a golfer and as a person," Villegas said.

Camilo Villegas shot two consecutive rounds of 8 under 64 and is leading the table of the WWT Championship. He started with a bogey-less round, which included eight birdies on Thrusday.

He then shot another 8 under 64 on Friday. He started off with a brilliant eagle and followed it with two consecutive birdies. He shot two bogeys and three birdies between the 4th to 16th holes. Finally, he shot three consecutive birdies to sit comfortably in the top spot.

How has Camilo Villegas performed on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season?

Camilo Villegas has played 10 events on the leading American golf tour this season. His season has not been much memorable as he missed the cut in seven of them.

The 41-year-old Columbian golfer started off his season on the Tour with a T54 finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. But, he followed it with four consecutive missed cut performances.

He then ended up T48 in the Puerto Rico Open and T64 in the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Camilo Villegas on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season:

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - T54

The RSM Classic - Missed the Cut

Farmers Insurance Open - Missed the Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Missed the Cut

The Honda Classic - Missed the Cut

Puerto Rico Open - T48

Corales Puntacana Championship - T64

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Missed the Cut

RBC Canadian Open - Missed the Cut

Sanderson Farms Championship - Missed the Cut

Camilo Villegas has accumulated $33,148 playing on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season.