“I would have been able to tell you 11” – Jon Rahm says there are ‘no surprises’ in Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup picks 

Jon Rahm thinks there are ‘no surprises’ in Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup picks. The Masters champion on Tuesday said that his rival US team was very predictable. The Spaniard, who is currently in preparation for the team competition in Rome, said that he could’ve “been able to tell 11” of the 12-man US side.

Rahm will be one of Luke Donald’s stars at the Ryder Cup this year. Reacting to his rival side captain’s picks, the 28-year-old pointed out that he wasn’t ‘surprised’ at all by Justin Thomas’ selection into the squad. Amid rising debates over the American’s pick, the European star said that he was sure of the formers’ selection even before it was announced.

Speaking to Golf.com’s James Colgan about Zach Johnson’s wildcards for the Ryder Cup, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“I’m assuming Justin Thomas got picked, that’s what people are maybe trying to create a buzz about… I mean, there’s no surprises there. I would have been able to tell you 11, that 12 spot was maybe between three players. You could make an argument for each one.”

Interestingly, Rahm was not surprised with Sam Burns getting the pick over the likes of Keegan Bradley and Cameron Young as well.

He added:

“I’m not surprised that Sam got picked, he’s been playing great the last few years. Maybe not his best year this year but he did win the Match Play though.”

It is pertinent to note that Rahm’s calm reaction to the US captains’ wildcard picks is soothing for the European team fans. The Masters champion now has a clear idea of who he’ll be up against. However, Team Europe skipper Luke Donald is yet to announce his picks for the Roman outing. Rahm will learn his teammates only after this week’s Omega European Open.

US Ryder Cup team for 2023 announced

US team captain Zach Johnson on Tuesday, August 29, confirmed his final six picks. The skipper announced the addition of Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns and Justin Thomas among others. The newly announced picks joined the already decided six automatic picks to complete the 12-man squad.

Here's the US Team for the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

It is noteworthy that Team Europe currently has only four players confirmed. The remaining picks for the team will be announced on Sunday, September 3. The 2023 Ryder Cup will tee off on Friday, September 29 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country in Rome, Italy.