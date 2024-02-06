“I actually believe it” “seems accurate” – Fans react to LIV Golf’s claim that Phil Mickelson has 47 hole-in-ones

In a recent interview with LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson claimed that he has scored a whopping 47 hole-in-ones in his career, which was not well received by the fans on social media.

Mickelson has won 57 professional titles, including six Majors, in his career so far. However, the most surprising achievement of his career, spanning more than three decades is the number of hole-in-ones he had apparently made.

LIV Golf recently did a rapid-fire quiz with Mickelson where he was asked about his favorite course, biggest inspiration, and the number of aces he had made in his career. He revealed that he sank 47 aces in his career so far. While it is not easy to make even one ace, for anyone to make 47 is more than impressive.

Expand Tweet

However, fans had a mixed reaction to Mickelson's claim and had a tough time believing it. Here's a look at some of the best reactions:

"I actually believe it," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Seems accurate except I think he’d stop counting after 20," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

"I need to know what a post apogetical fade is. Sounds rad," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions to Mickelson's claim:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What's next for Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson will next play at the LIV Golf Las Vegas, which is scheduled to take place from Friday, February 8, to Sunday, February 10, at the Las Vegas Country Club.

The 53-year-old American finished 53rd in the field of 54 players after shooting 11-over, 23 strokes back. In the team portions, his team, HyFlyers GC, finished 11th in the leaderboard.

For the uninitiated, Mickelson has yet to win on the Saudi-backed circuit. He hasn't won a title since his historic win at the 2021 PGA Championship, when he became the oldest winner at the major championships.