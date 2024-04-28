It was a successful trip to Adelaide this year for Greg Norman and LIV Golf. The tournament there is one of the biggest on the tour, and it was a big success in its first year. It proved not to be a fluke with a repeat impact on the area and the fans, and Norman took note. Despite him being the subject of some criticism, he's not hitting back with the same vitriol following a win.

In an interview with Australian Golf Digest, the LIV CEO said:

“Vindication is not the right word.... It’s the ignorance of others who simply didn’t understand what we were trying to do. I actually feel sorry for them because they now see the true value of LIV Golf and want to be a part of it.”

He also shouted out the Australian fans for how welcoming they've been to his new tour and how great they were in supporting him while he was a player. Norman is originally from Australia. He said he's never forgotten what the fans did for his own playing career:

“It’s why I brought LIV Golf back home – I did it for them. The people have well and truly spoken. Both individual and team golf is alive and well in Australia and they deserve it. I knew they would support this event."

Extremely proud is the word Norman used to describe his personal feelings right now, citing what the Tour has gone through over the last year. He spoke about how the hatred they had received made his victory here all the more worthwhile.

Norman went on to praise his players, without whom the league would have had a hard time getting started:

“You sensed when they missed their opportunities on that first playoff hole that perhaps their fate was sealed there and then but I thought they were so gracious in defeat. They are exceptional players and exceptional people who all believe in what LIV Golf is all about. I’m hopeful their time will come to return the favour on home soil.”

Norman won't be around much following the tournament in Australia. True to his vision, he's off to see about expanding the golf game even more globally. There is a meeting in the Phillippines about that, and he's aiming to be part of it.

Who won LIV Golf Adelaide?

Not only was it a successful outing for LIV Golf, but the Adelaide tournament was a treat for fans. The final leaderboard saw just three strokes between first place and eighth place, and only four golfers were below par.

Brendan Steele emerged victorious, overcoming a comeback effort by Louis Oosthuizen, who shot 65 to Steele's 68 in the final round. Steele was -18 for the day.

Jon Rahm came up short at LIV Golf Adelaide

Jon Rahm, in his bid for a first-ever LIV win, finished T3 with Charl Schwartzel, Andy Ogletree, Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester. He will try again in Singapore in early May.