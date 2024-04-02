“I always found a way to get them in” - Padraig Harrington shares his Masters tickets stories 

Padraig Harrington has played in the Masters Tournament 16 times, so he has plenty of experience when it comes to distributing his tickets to Augusta National. The Irishman said he "always found a way" to get everyone he promised a ticket to enter.

Each player in the Masters Tournament field receives eight tickets and can buy a maximum of four so that their family and friends can accompany them during the tournament. With such a large number of tickets, the pros usually make a lot of commitments and then struggle to fulfill them.

That is not the case for Padraig Harrington. The Irishman said that if a fan makes the trip from Ireland, the least he can do is find a way to get them in. He told Golfweek:

"I always say 'turn up and we will find you a ticket'. It's difficult to promise someone a ticket, but someone who makes the effort to come from Ireland... I always found a way to get them in."

Harrington added:

"One year, I hit it straight through the 14th fairway and I'm in the crowd. This guy who I'd given a ticket to, has broken free from the ring of people standing by my ball and is beside my caddie asking him what I have left? He got so excited.

'One of my other ticketed friends leaned over the crowd and grabbed him by the collar to bring him back in. I had one guy completely lose their mind in the excitement and another who was well aware to bring him back down to earth."

Padraig Harrington's illustrious career

The Irishman has had a decorated career in professional golf, with 15 of his 39 victories coming on the European Tour and six on the PGA Tour, including three majors. Padraig Harrington has played 16 editions of The Masters, with 14 of them consecutively (2000 - 2013).

Harrington has made 10 cuts at Augusta National, with four top 10s. His best result has been finishing fifth twice (2002 and 2008). The Irishman missed the 2014 edition, but returned in 2015 after winning The Honda Classic for the second time.

This was Harrington's last appearance at Augusta National until 2022, when he qualified by winning the US Senior Open that same year.

Harrington's career in majors includes participation in 83 editions, with 50 cuts made. To his three victories (The Open Championship 2007 and 2008 and the PGA Championship 2008), he adds 13 Top 10s.